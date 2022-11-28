Florida East Coast Realty (FECR) is now occupying the entire 17th floor of the 1101 Brickell office property, consisting of approximately 8,500 square feet. The company’s former office building, located at 100 South Biscayne Boulevard, is planned to be demolished in 2023. The site, which encompasses two full city blocks, is being redeveloped as FECR’s grandest project to date: the new One Bayfront Plaza. This 1,049-foot, landmark tower will be the tallest structure south of New York and include over three million square feet of Class-A office, luxury residential, a marquis convention hotel, and an upscale retail mall.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO