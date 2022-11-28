ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

baby d
3d ago

we need men like that to join the police department. and the police department needs to seek out men like that to hire.

YOUR HUCKLEBERRY
3d ago

loooks like your picking the wrong side.. aint anyone paying attention!! cant believe people are so brain dead these days..

Patrick Jones
3d ago

Praying for a Safe Return! I Pray That God goes Before You Beside You and All around You!

KING 5

Seattle man tried to join Islamic State group, gets 4 years

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on a Seattle man arrested for trying to join ISIS originally aired in June 1, 2021. SEATTLE - A 22-year-old Seattle man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after being arrested while trying to board a flight to join the Islamic State group last year.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: USS Nimitz leaving on a new deployment

USS NIMITZ (CVN 68), USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN 69), USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70), and USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN 71) have all completed their Refueling Complex Overhauls (RCOH) at Newport News, Va., with USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72) having commenced RCOH in 2013.
BREMERTON, WA
KING 5

First witness testifies in Pierce County sheriff's trial

TACOMA, Wash. — The first witnesses took the stand Thursday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that a Black newspaper carrier threatened to kill him in January 2021. He retracted those statements when police arrived.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Road rage shootings on the rise around western Washington, data shows

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The suspect in the latest western Washington road rage shooting, that injured an 11-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, faces three counts of assault in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
TACOMA, WA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Medina, Washington

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
MEDINA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Office Of Law Enforcement Over Oversight Takes Exception To New Sheriff’s Office Policies

The King County’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) is not on board with new polices for the King County Sheriff’s Office related to the use of body-worn cameras and the video footage obtained. According to OLEO director Tamer Abouzeid, the policy in place does not properly safeguard against the potential to manipulate the fact-finding efforts of investigations into the conduct and actions of officers during engagements with citizens.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Man charged with hate crime for yelling 'China virus' before headbutt

SEATTLE — A man who allegedly yelled "China virus" and headbutted a person in November has been charged with a hate crime, and made his first appearance in court Monday. Anthony J. Ransford faces one count of assault and one hate crime charge after he allegedly berated a Seattle man and headbutted him, before shoving another to the ground and fleeing the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Incompetent SeaTac Airport design nightmare for Thanksgiving travel

Leave it to SeaTac Airport to “upgrade” a terminal to make it less efficient and more miserable. The new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and Passport Control area is an absolute, perplexing, and intentional disaster. The gates are a seemingly endless journey from baggage claim and Passport Control. The...
SEATAC, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

SEATTLE — Ed Troyer criminal trial begins. Opening statements in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer were given Wednesday. During opening statements, Assistant Attorney General Barbara A. Serrano said the evidence clearly shows Troyer made false claims to police that night. Serrano said although Sedrick Altheimer was used to being questioned due to his job as a newspaper carrier, that night was much different.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Military helicopters over West Seattle – and they’ll be back

(Reader photo via email from MD) 9:34 AM: Thanks for all the tips/questions/photos of military helicopters that have made a few passes. These kind of helicopters don’t usually show on trackers but we’re checking around. So far we’ve reached somebody at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who says it’s not theirs. … As for a Seahawks flyover, that game isn’t until 1 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
