stmarynow.com
Sheriff's Office: No third person involved in Bayou Vista death
The woman whose body was discovered near a Bayou Vista home Sunday night sustained lacerations, and the second woman at the scene was found with a gunshot wound to her head, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Detectives have found no reason to believe...
wbrz.com
New details revealed in St. Mary Parish death investigation
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death in Bayou Vista.
1 Killed, 1 Injured in St. Mary Parish Incident
A fatal shooting in Bayou Vista has claimed the life of one resident while injuring another. Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare concern at a home on Southwest Road in Bayou Vista on 6:40 p...
stmarynow.com
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
an17.com
theadvocate.com
KPLC TV
brproud.com
