Bayou Vista, LA

Related
stmarynow.com

Sheriff's Office: No third person involved in Bayou Vista death

The woman whose body was discovered near a Bayou Vista home Sunday night sustained lacerations, and the second woman at the scene was found with a gunshot wound to her head, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Detectives have found no reason to believe...
BAYOU VISTA, LA
stmarynow.com

Man who failed to appear on heroin, gun charges arrested Tuesday

Failure to appear warrants accounted for most of the Tuesday arrests by Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities, including one of man accused of possessing heroin and illegal use of weapon. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
KPLC TV

Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs. As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success. Ava...
LOUISIANA STATE

