Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Gallatin Valley; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Beaverhead County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Beaverhead County; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Beaverhead County and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Helena Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Meagher County Valleys; Snowy and Judith Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Helena Valley, Meagher County Valleys, Snowy and Judith Mountains and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
