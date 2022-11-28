ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Could Pack a Powerful Punch

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 won't be short on power. The Mazda CX-90 could use a new turbocharged inline-six engine and a hybird setup. The post The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Could Pack a Powerful Punch appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For?

Here's the surprising history behind the slang term--based on a military acronym--that became one of the world's most recognizable brands. The post What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring

Which version of the Honda CR-V's final trim level is the better buy? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring. The post 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Electric Cars Have Exhaust Pipes?

In internal combustion engines, exhaust systems play a vital role. But do electric cars have them? Read on to find out. The post Do Electric Cars Have Exhaust Pipes? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Fuel-Efficient Cars According to KBB

Kelley Blue Book has a list of the most fuel-efficient vehicles, which include models from Mazda, Hyundai, and more. The post 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Cars According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 5 Small SUVs Lose the Most Value After 5 Years, Says iSeeCars

One of the best ways to save money when buying a small SUV is to pick one that retains its value. While nearly all vehicles lose value as they age and gain mileage, some small SUVs lose more value after five years than others in the segment.  The post These 5 Small SUVs Lose the Most Value After 5 Years, Says iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
