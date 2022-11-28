Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Related
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
Newport boat parade canceled
Gale-force winds are expected in the area on Saturday during the time of the parade, which had already been rescheduled once after stormy weather on Black Friday.
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
Crews respond to fire at Coventry laundromat
Someone driving by the Star Brite Laundromat on Nooseneck Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. said they saw smoke coming from the building.
NECN
4 Top Winter Activities That Don't Involve Skiing
If you're one of those New Englanders who's looking for something different to do this winter and want to skip the slopes, Travel Editor of Yankee Magazine Kim Knox Beckius has some ideas. 4 Unique Winter Activities To Do In New England:. 1. Cross-Country Skating, Fairlee, VT. From the scenery...
Turnto10.com
Providence kicks of Three Nights of Lights on Thursday
(WJAR) — The City of Providence is kicking off its Three Nights of Lights events on Thursday. The multi-day celebration is in conjunction with numerous well-known cultural organizations that will bring performances, display art, and other attractions to Downtown Providence. On December 1, 2, and 3 that city’s new...
WCVB
Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight
STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
RI to open warming station for homeless inside Cranston Street Armory
The state will be opening a 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory.
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
128-year-old ship returns to New Bedford harbor
The schooner Ernestina-Morrissey had been undergoing restoration in Bar Harbor, Maine, for the past seven years.
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
Turnto10.com
Cars plow into CVS stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Cars crashed into CVS stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Tuesday. Glocester police said a woman drove straight into the building at 1068 Putnam Pike in Chepachet at about 2:35 p.m. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but had no apparent injuries.
Turnto10.com
Town puts conditions on Ballard's liquor permit
No more music festivals will be allowed at Ballard's Beach Resort on Block Island. That is one of the conditions the New Shoreham Town Council put on the venue's liquor permit, which was approved Wednesday. No more than two bands can perform at Ballard's on any given day. Ballard's must...
Fall River Shepherd Ready to Bring Unconditional Love to Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the day we get to talk about animals that need our help. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are patiently waiting to find their forever homes. With the help of local shelters, we shine a spotlight on one lucky animal each week to share its story.
Fall River Man Killed in Westport Crash on Thanksgiving Identified
WESTPORT — The man killed in a single-vehicle car crash on I-195 in Westport in the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day has been identified as 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho of Fall River. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said Decarvalho was found dead in his car, which was on...
Turnto10.com
Boston gives warm welcome to Prince and Princess of Wales
BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Prince and Princess of Wales landed at Logan International Airport for their three-day trip to Boston on Wednesday afternoon, marking their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The pair chose Boston to host the second Earthshot Prize in honor of...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man, 95, receives hundreds of holiday cards to help lift his spirit
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds are helping to lift the spirits of a Pawtucket man who has a hard time around the holidays. His postman is extra busy as well-wishes pour in from all over. George Dowling, a 95-year-old World War II Navy veteran, is a proud father of...
Turnto10.com
McKee administration proposes using Cranston Street Armory as warming center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Housing the homeless seems to be a recurring issue with only temporary solutions. Millions of tax dollars have been devoted to homeless programs this year, but as the cold weather arrives, very few new beds are ready. Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced one temporary measure...
