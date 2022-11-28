ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

NECN

4 Top Winter Activities That Don't Involve Skiing

If you're one of those New Englanders who's looking for something different to do this winter and want to skip the slopes, Travel Editor of Yankee Magazine Kim Knox Beckius has some ideas. 4 Unique Winter Activities To Do In New England:. 1. Cross-Country Skating, Fairlee, VT. From the scenery...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence kicks of Three Nights of Lights on Thursday

(WJAR) — The City of Providence is kicking off its Three Nights of Lights events on Thursday. The multi-day celebration is in conjunction with numerous well-known cultural organizations that will bring performances, display art, and other attractions to Downtown Providence. On December 1, 2, and 3 that city’s new...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Raging fire destroys popular New England marina overnight

STONINGTON, Conn. — A massive four-alarm fire destroyed part of a Connecticut marina overnight. The fire broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street in Mystic at about 9 p.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the marina building. Officials said they were...
STONINGTON, CT
ABC6.com

Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Cars plow into CVS stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Cars crashed into CVS stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Tuesday. Glocester police said a woman drove straight into the building at 1068 Putnam Pike in Chepachet at about 2:35 p.m. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but had no apparent injuries.
GLOCESTER, RI
Turnto10.com

Town puts conditions on Ballard's liquor permit

No more music festivals will be allowed at Ballard's Beach Resort on Block Island. That is one of the conditions the New Shoreham Town Council put on the venue's liquor permit, which was approved Wednesday. No more than two bands can perform at Ballard's on any given day. Ballard's must...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Turnto10.com

Boston gives warm welcome to Prince and Princess of Wales

BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The Prince and Princess of Wales landed at Logan International Airport for their three-day trip to Boston on Wednesday afternoon, marking their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The pair chose Boston to host the second Earthshot Prize in honor of...
BOSTON, MA

