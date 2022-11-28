Read full article on original website
Patrick Peterson: Have texted Kyler Murray, want to help him grow as a player
Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said Thursday he has reached out to former teammate Kyler Murray in hopes of talking through their back-and-forth and looks forward to helping the Cardinals QB grow as a player.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst responds to dis by Chiefs' Justin Reid
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst on Thursday responded to Chiefs safety Justin Reid saying he was going to shut him down even though he didn't know Hurst's name.
