Chicago, IL

Pedestrian hurt after struck by Ford pickup truck in South Chicago; police searching for driver

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in South Chicago Saturday.

Chicago Police said the victim was crossing the street in the crosswalk at 87th Street and S. Commercial Avenue just before 2 p.m. when they were hit.

Police are looking for a late-model Ford F-250 or F-350 pickup truck. The truck is a dark color and may have silver-colored lower trim and a ladder rack. It also has bull bars or grille guard in the front, and may have a large white-colored circular sticker or emblem on the tailgate on the passenger side.

Police said the truck fled southbound into a nearby alley from the scene.

CPD said the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.

