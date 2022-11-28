ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘World Poker Tour’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Maine Lottery’s “World Poker Tour” game were:

JD-KD-AD-5D-7H

(JD, KD, AD, 5D, 7H)

The Associated Press

Vermont settles religious school tuition lawsuits

The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts will pay tuition costs and legal fees to five families to settle lawsuits challenging the state’s practice of not paying for students to attend religious schools if their towns do not have a public school. In court filings late Wednesday,...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved

A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity transmission line in western Maine — in which Canada’s Hydro Quebec was one of the big donors. The secretary of state’s office certified 67,550 signatures of registered voters, surpassing the minimum threshold by more than 4,000. That means that the proposal will go to the Maine Legislature for consideration. If it isn’t passed by lawmakers, then it would go to state voters in November. Hydro Quebec and Central Maine Power’s parent company partnered on a $1 billion hydropower corridor that was rejected by Maine voters. The project that received nearly a half-dozen state and federal approvals before state voters weighed in continues to be the source of litigation.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Correction: California-Guns-Breach story

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published November 30, 2022, about an investigation of California exposing personal information of gun owners, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the California Rifle & Pistol Association was preparing a class action lawsuit against the state. The association is preparing an individual lawsuit, but it will not be a class action.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Spectacular eruption of world's largest volcano

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The lava from the world’s largest volcano is so hot and bright that the sky has turned orange. At night, throngs of people have been gathering to witness nature’s spectacular light show in Hawaii. Some spectators left an offering of flowers on the black lava that had poured from Mauna Loa in earlier eruptions. Pele, the Hawaiian volcano deity, is revered by many Hawaiians. Mauna Loa, which last erupted 38 years ago, is one of five volcanoes that together make up the Big Island of Hawaii. A series of earthquakes in November signaled that it was becoming active again, and on Sunday it belched ash and debris into the sky. Since then, lava has gushed from a fissure, rolled down the slopes in glowing rivers and threatened a key road that connects eastern and western Hawaii. The bright orange lava can be seen for miles. Local residents and visitors have flocked to the Saddle Road highway and to Volcanoes National Park to witness the spectacle.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail. “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement. Further details weren’t released.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Lava from Hawaii volcano slows its approach to key highway

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world’s largest volcano shouldn’t be able to reach the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii’s Big Island for at least a week, an official said Thursday. The lava flowing down Mauna Loa has “slowed considerably” since it reached flat ground, Ken Hon, scientist in charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said at a news conference. The lava is moving 30 to 40 yards per hour and is 3 1/2 miles south of Route 200, he said. At that rate, it would be at least a week before it reaches the highway. “We don’t really know which way the lava flow will ultimately go,” Hon said.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in southeastern Arizona comes amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for governor, asked a judge to order county officials to canvass the election, which she said is an obligation under Arizona law. Lawyers representing a Cochise County voter and a group of retirees filed a similar lawsuit Monday, the deadline for counties to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until Friday, when they want to hear once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Commanders, Giants prep for rare meaningful December games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been mirroring each other for years. Neither of the NFC East bottom-feeders has had a winning season since 2016, although the Commanders — known at the time as the Washington Football Team — won the division in the 2020 pandemic season with a 7-9 record. The Giants (6-10) were second. Over the years, both teams have had high draft picks and left their fans frustrated more often than not. The unexpected has happened this season. The Commanders (7-5) and Giants (7-4) are in the playoff hunt as the season heads into the home stretch. They will play twice in the next three weeks, starting Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Feds announce settlement over Iowa disability center abuse

The U.S. Justice Department has announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center, a center for people with intellectual disabilities. A proposed consent decree announced Thursday by the DOJ would see an independent monitor appointed to assess the state’s compliance with the decree’s terms. “People with disabilities should not be subjected to the kind of unconstitutional conditions and ill treatment that too many have experienced at Glenwood,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke with the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “This agreement makes clear that the basic constitutional rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in state-run facilities must be protected.” In 2020, the Justice Department found that the center likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments — including sexual arousal research — some of which were deemed dangerous. That report identified broad failures at the center, including poor treatment of residents and failure of the Iowa Department of Human Services to respond.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m. DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

2 charged in death of Missouri child who ingested fentanyl

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
FLORISSANT, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

