When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO