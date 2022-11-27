Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball — Washington at Borgia, Turkey Tournament Semifinals
Borgia defeated Washington in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament semifinals Friday, Nov. 25. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Union moves past Metro in consolation semifinal
Metro had the game’s top scorer. But, the Union Wildcats had 10 different players score Friday afternoon to advance in the consolation bracket at the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament, 80-63.
Pacific pushes past Dutchmen in consolation semifinals
Going on a 20-2 run in the third quarter, the Pacific boys basketball Indians were able to push past the Owensville Dutchmen Friday in the Turkey Tournament consolation semifinals, 51-43. “I think we did some good things,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We showed a lot of resilience in...
Knights shift into overdrive to top Blue Jays
Host St. Francis Borgia outscored crosstown rival Washington by a 63-34 margin over the final three quarters Friday night to win in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Boys Basketball Tournament, 77-48. “Washington is a well-coached and very talented team,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We feel very...
Pacific boys wrestling returns three state qualifiers
Three returning state qualifiers will lead the Pacific boys wrestling Indians into the 2022-23 season. Jesse Knott’s team is defending the Four Rivers Conference championship. The Indians finished third in their district meet and were 10-7 in dual meets.
Washington man wins wine photo contest for second consecutive year
A Washington man has won a wine photography contest for the second consecutive year. Scott Rombach’s photo “From Grapes to Glass” was the winning entry in the Through the Glass Missouri Wine Photo Contest. The finalists were chosen by a judging committee, with social media users selecting the winner.
Second Amtrak returning to Missouri River route on Dec. 5
Amtrak is expecting to resume its second daily train trips to and from Washington starting Dec. 5, which is later than originally anticipated. Train 311, which leaves Washington for Kansas City at 9:21 a.m., and Train 316, which leaves Washington for St. Louis at 8:19 p.m., were suspended Oct. 24. Those trains were scheduled to return to service Nov. 17.
Ozark Trail looks to expand into county, along Meramec River valley
A popular Missouri hiking trail system could be coming to Franklin County. The Franklin County Commission approved providing the Ozark Trail Association with its geographic information system (GIS) data that would allow it to access landowner information. Jim Schneider, a board member with the Potosi-based group, said the Ozark Trail Association would like to talk to landowners about obtaining land near the Meramec River to allow the Ozark Trail to be expanded through the county — ultimately connecting from its current terminus at Onondoga Cave State Park near Leasburg to a planned future extension of the Great Rivers Greenway around Pacific.
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
Washington School District's Connect Washington partnership honored by East-West Gateway Council of Governments
The East-West Gateway Council of Governments recently recognized the Washington School District, along with the city of Washington, the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Washington Inc., for their collaboration on the Connect Washington program, which aims to broaden Washington students’ career experiences. “The point of the program...
Washington Brass Band Holiday Concert set for Dec. 11
The Washington Brass Band will hold its annual Christmas concert Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Washington City Park Auditorium. In addition to the group’s traditional concert selections, performances of Christmas medleys entitled Spirit of Christmas, German Christmas Festival and Le Fete de Noel will be offered. The band will also play Christmas standards like Frosty the Snowman, Sleigh Ride and White Christmas at the concert.
AZZ Precoat officials share insights into Washington's newest manufacturer
With its planned factory in the new Oldenburg Industrial Park in Washington, AZZ Incorporated, a Fort Worth, Texas-based metal coating company, plans to treat coiled sheets of aluminum for corrosion resistance. With construction starting in January or February next year, a 250,000 square-foot plant will increase AZZ’s industry-leading production, and...
Where To Volunteer This Holiday Season: 20 Opportunities Across Franklin County To Give Back
There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than by giving back, in fact there are ample opportunities to help brighten the lives of local community members. If you are looking for ways to volunteer in Franklin County this holiday season and beyond, here are 20 ideas to get you started. For more ways to give back, reach out to United Way of Franklin County (franklincountyuw.org) to see if any of their partner agencies need assistance.
Baked With Love: Spreading Kindness One Lasagna At A Time
A worldwide volunteer organization is looking for local volunteers to help with their mission — delivering free lasagna to those in need. The organization, Lasagna Love, was started two years ago by Rhiannon Menn. Originally from the New England area, she now lives in Kihei, Hawaii, and serves as the organization’s CEO and “Chief Lasagna Chef.” Today, the organization has grown to include volunteers in all 50 U.S. states, Canada and Australia, according to the Lasagna Love’s website.
MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
Bat project moving forward in Union
A second Eagle Scout candidate is taking his turn at bat with a project that could help conditions for winged mammals in Union. Kalki Devos, a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 442, recently sent a letter to Union Mayor Bob Schmuke and members of the board of aldermen requesting to build and install bat houses for his Eagle Scout project. The bat houses would go along North Bend Road in Clearview Park, a heavily wooded 23-acre park.
Washington Civic Industrial Corporation re-elects officers at annual meeting
The Washington Civic Industrial Corporation (CIC) re-elected its officers and expanded its board membership from nine to up to 15 at its annual stockholders meeting on Wednesday. Re-elected were: Bob Dobsch, president; Pete Tobben, vice-president; Bill Straatmann, secretary; Wally Hellebusch, assistant secretary and Bob Dobsch, treasurer.
Marthasville school gets $5,000 donation from charitable foundation
Marthasville Elementary recently received a $5,000 donation from local farmers Al and Mary Jacob through the Bayer Fund. Formerly the Monsanto Fund, the Bayer Fund annually asks farmers where to direct a donation. Since 2010, the program has awarded over $65 million to nonprofits, schools and youth organizations across rural America, according to the company’s website.
Franklin County Humane Society lowers adoption fees in hopes of spurring more adoptions
The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is one of more than 275 animal shelters taking part in the Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope event, with reduced adoption fees. From Dec. 1 through 11, FCHS will offer $25 adoption fees for all cats and kittens, as well as dogs over a year old, according to a news release. As a bonus, you can adopt a second cat for free.
Council hears report on Highway 100 median ideas
Five months after rejecting a five-year, $100,000 landscaping maintenance bid for the controversial medians along Highway 100, the Washington City Council heard a report during the Nov. 21 meeting about what can be done to improve the medians’ appearance. “We’ve heard that there are maybe some people out there...
