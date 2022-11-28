Steph Curry has often made shots that left many spectators saying, 'How did he make that?' during his 14 seasons in the NBA. During the Warriors' 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, the 34-year-old added another shot to the list. Late in the fourth quarter, Curry passed the ball to Andrew Wiggins on the wing and eventually relocated to the right corner. Wiggins gave the ball back to Curry, who immediately hit a ridiculous go-ahead 3-pointer.

