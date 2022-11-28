Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns
The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
NBC Sports
This Malcolm Brogdon quote proves his immense value to Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon brought a polished offensive game and a team-first attitude to Boston this offseason. He also brought perspective. The 29-year-old guard spent three seasons apiece in Milwaukee and Indiana before being traded to the Celtics in July. He's experienced plenty of ups and downs over those six seasons, from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with the Bucks in 2019 to winning just 25 games last season for the Indiana Pacers.
Cavaliers aim to make Magic’s stay miserable
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been viewed as inhospitable hosts throughout the early part of the season. They’ll look to continue
NBC Sports
How JK's changed mindset leads to 'best game' of Dubs career
DALLAS -- The final seconds ticked off the clock Sunday in the Warriors' 23-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center and there stood 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga and coach Steve Kerr on the sidelines. With Kerr's arm around Kuminga, the young forward listened intently as he smiled from ear to ear.
NBC Sports
Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat
With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
How Warriors' idea to play Draymond with second unit came about
The Warriors might have found a solution to their early-season struggles. After parting ways with several key players who helped Golden State win its fourth title in eight years last season, the Warriors added new pieces in the offseason and left coach Steve Kerr with some important decisions to make as far as lineups and minute allocations.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum got 'chills' hearing MVP chants amid historic night
BOSTON -- With royalty in the building, Jayson Tatum made a strong case to wear his own crown Wednesday night. The Celtics superstar poured in a season-high 49 points against the Miami Heat at TD Garden, hitting 8 of 11 3-pointers and shooting 60 percent from the floor (15 of 25) to power a 134-121 victory with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, sitting courtside.
NBC Sports
Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey
It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
NBC Sports
Barkley triples down on comments about Klay's declining career
Charles Barkley is tripling down on his comments regarding Klay Thompson's decline this season. In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Barkley reiterated that he was "disappointed" by how Thompson took the NBA legends' comments. "I went back and looked at what I said," Barkley told Rooks. "Klay...
NBC Sports
Report: Horford agrees to two-year extension to stay with Celtics
Remember when Al Horford left the Boston Celtics in 2019 free agency? The C's are making sure that doesn't happen again. Horford and the Celtics have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this season’s NBA royalty
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this...
NBC Sports
NBA confirms late controversial Steph travel in loss to Mavs
A controversial traveling violation called on Steph Curry in the Warriors’ down-to-the-wire loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday was confirmed in the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report on Wednesday. The report indicated that Curry gathered the ball on his right foot and stepped back with his left...
NBC Sports
Cuban denies 'Shark Tank' contestants because of Warriors logo
You can't be a multi-billionaire without being just a little bit petty, and Mark Cuban is exactly that. On a recent episode of "Shark Tank," the businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner turned down two entrepreneurs on the show because a sample of their product featured a Warriors logo, the exact team that beat Cuban's Mavs in the Western Conference Finals last season.
NBC Sports
LeBron calls out reporters for asking him about Kyrie Irving but not Jerry Jones
Within days of Kyrie Irving being suspended by the Nets in the wake of a Tweet promoting an antisemitic film (and his initial refusal to apologize for it), Irving’s former teammate LeBron James was asked about it. He had to deal with the controversy, saying, “I don’t condone any hate to any kind. To any race.”
NBC Sports
Twitter reacts to Steph's absurd step-back 3-pointer vs. Mavs
Steph Curry has often made shots that left many spectators saying, 'How did he make that?' during his 14 seasons in the NBA. During the Warriors' 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, the 34-year-old added another shot to the list. Late in the fourth quarter, Curry passed the ball to Andrew Wiggins on the wing and eventually relocated to the right corner. Wiggins gave the ball back to Curry, who immediately hit a ridiculous go-ahead 3-pointer.
NBC Sports
Welcome to the Splash Family: Wiggins on fire from deep
DALLAS -- The vision when the Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February of 2020 is that he would be the perfect positional fit alongside Steph Curry, and eventually Klay Thompson. Wiggins at 6-foot-7 could slash to the hoop, use his athleticism as a wing in the Warriors' open offense, and the team believed it would be able to get the best out of him defensively.
NBC Sports
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster
Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone. Jenkins explained...
NBC Sports
Raheem Mostert: I’m definitely ready to go
It sounds like the Dolphins will have a key weapon back for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. After head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Wednesday press conference that running back Raheem Mostert should be able to return in Week 13, Mostert himself has tried to remove all doubt.
