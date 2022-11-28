ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Idaho victims' families speak at vigil: "In the end, they died together"

As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. Meanwhile, police late Wednesday clarified that they still do not know if any of the victims were targeted. "The only cure to pain is love - it's the only thing that's going to to heal us; it's the only thing that's going to heal you," Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told the crowd gathered at the vigil. "That will make a difference, and that's...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Univ. of Idaho dean: ‘Worrying time’ on campus after killings

(NewsNation) — It has been a “worrying time” on campus after the stabbing deaths of four students at the University of Idaho, especially as the suspect has still not been caught, Dean of Students Blaine Eckles told NewsNation. “I’m scared, too,” he said in an interview Wednesday,...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow police say murder at U of I may not have been targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest release, Moscow police stated that the Latah County Prosecutor's identification of the case as a targeted attack was miscommunication. Moscow police say detectives do not currently know if any of the occupants of the house on King Road were specifically targeted, but they are continuing to investigate.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update

Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
MOSCOW, ID
Fox News

Fox News

879K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy