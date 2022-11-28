The New York Jets quarterback room continues to have question marks moving forward despite Mike White’s performance Sunday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench Zach Wilson in favor of White for their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears after Wilson had an impressively bad showing against the New England Patriots in Week 11. White answered the call with arguably the best outing of any Jets quarterback this year as he finished the game against the Bears with 325 yards through the air, three touchdowns, a 149.3 passer rating, and most importantly — a win.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO