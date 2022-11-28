Read full article on original website
Robert Saleh is exactly who NY Jets thought they were getting
There should be no doubt about the Jets’ head coach anymore. In the NFL, head coaches are almost exclusively judged by wins and losses. Great record? Coach of the Year votes (see: Nick Sirianni). Bottom feeder? Job is on the line (Matt Rhule, Frank Reich, and counting). After the...
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Report reveals when Zach Wilson might get starting job back
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week when he benched Zach Wilson that the former BYU star will be back on the field at some point this season, but that hardly sounds like a guarantee. Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 win in his first...
Has Robert Saleh Reconsidered Jets QB Plan With Mike White-Zach Wilson?
The New York Jets quarterback room continues to have question marks moving forward despite Mike White’s performance Sunday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench Zach Wilson in favor of White for their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears after Wilson had an impressively bad showing against the New England Patriots in Week 11. White answered the call with arguably the best outing of any Jets quarterback this year as he finished the game against the Bears with 325 yards through the air, three touchdowns, a 149.3 passer rating, and most importantly — a win.
