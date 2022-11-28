Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
European Union eyeing digital asset taxation change
The European Commission is preparing to vote on a proposed common tax regime for digital assets. The December 7 vote will commit lawmakers in Brussels to changing tax rules related to the digital asset industry, including whether to implement a single tax regime for digital assets across the bloc. The...
coingeek.com
Africa must regulate the digital asset industry, IMF says
Africa must regulate its digital asset industry; the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated, calling for greater consumer protection in the continent. Africa has the world’s fastest-growing digital asset industry. While the size of digital currency transactions still trails Asia, Europe, and North America, the region is quickly becoming a Bitcoin hub, the IMF noted in a recent blog post. This requires diligent regulations which minimize risk while maximizing innovation.
coingeek.com
Philippine central bank removes Novi from exclusive list of VASP licensees
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippines central bank, has removed Novi from its list of registered Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) following the winding up of its operations. The firm gained approval from BSP in January, but nine months later, things fell apart for the digital wallet. Novi, Meta’s...
coingeek.com
Uzbekistan: 2 firms secure landmark digital asset licenses ahead of sweeping industry changes
Uzbekistan is looking to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets beginning in 2023, but regulators have already taken the initiative in issuing licenses to operators. The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), the country’s chief digital assets regulator, has granted permits to two firms to operate “cryptocurrency stores.”...
coingeek.com
South Korea seeks improved digital economy with blockchain-based online voting
South Korea has unveiled plans to establish an online voting system using blockchain as part of its plans to be a leader in the industry. The announcement from the Ministry of Science and ICT tilted to blockchain for the online voting system because of its inherent characteristics of transparency and immutability. The Ministry noted that eliminating third parties and intermediaries would improve the electioneering process in the country.
coingeek.com
Binance backs into Japan, backs away from UK court ruling
Binance is making a backdoor move into Japan while its botched attempt to make a similar move into the United Kingdom isn’t stopping local courts from putting the digital asset exchange in the hotseat. On Wednesday, Binance announced that it had acquired 100% of Japan’s Sakura Exchange Bitcoin for...
coingeek.com
India utilizes blockchain to curb spam calls and messages
India is increasingly relying on distributed ledger technology (DLT) to improve operations in diverse sectors, and the latest deployment of the technology is in telecommunications. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced that it is using DLT to crack down on the activities of bad actors in the...
coingeek.com
UAE digital asset regulator revokes FTX’s operational license following implosion
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has announced the suspension of FTX’s operating license. VARA revealed on its website that the decision was made given the financial situation of FTX and its affiliates. The revoked license was the FTX MENA Minimum Viable Product (MVP) license, a permit that...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
coingeek.com
The idea of Bitcoin started in 1998
Bitcoin appeared in 2009—everyone involved in the digital asset space knows that. What if I told you that the preparations for Bitcoin to be launched started way earlier, back in 1998?. We have testimony in court documenting that claim. In the Norwegian Granath vs. Wright court case, Bitcoin inventor...
coingeek.com
Introduction to Bitcoin smart contracts
Bitcoin is complex cash with functionalities such as smart contracts. When discussing smart contracts, most people think of Ethereum, Solana or other blockchain systems rather than Bitcoin itself. However, Bitcoin offers it all in its original form—the BSV blockchain. Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Xiaohui Liu, the founder and CEO...
coingeek.com
Jack Dorsey’s Block sues Bitcoin.com over ‘Verse’ name in Europe
Block Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), the payments company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, is reportedly threatening to sue Roger Ver’s Bitcoin.com for trademark infringement in Germany. The complaint stems from Bitcoin.com’s involvement in the Verse tokenized digital ecosystem and sales of its VERSE asset. Block Inc. acquired the similarly named Verse Technologies Inc. in 2020, which includes a mobile payments app called VERSE.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin ZK Bounty Series: Part 1 — Pay for Decryption Key
This post was first published on Medium. Previously, we have used Zero-Knowledge Bounties (ZKB) to pay for a Sudoku solution on Bitcoin. In this series, we are going to use ZKB to solve a wide range of more practical problems. In Part 1, we apply ZKB to pay for a...
coingeek.com
More bad news for Meta as Irish DPC imposes €265M fine over GDPR violations
It would be an understatement to say it has been a bad year for Meta (NASDAQ: META). After the stock price tumbled and the firm laid off tens of thousands of workers, more bad news arrived as the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) hit the beleaguered firm with a €265 million ($274 million) fine in connection with its GDPR obligations violation. It also imposed a range of corrective measures.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin nodes don’t ‘vote’ on rule changes—but developers shouldn’t propose them
Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright has reminded everyone that transaction processors, or “miners,” are not supposed to have a “vote” on which version of the protocol software to use. Updates ultimately are mandatory, and the only choice is between updating or leaving the network. This...
coingeek.com
Bankrupt BlockFi seeks FTX assets, SBF’s true confessions continue
The bankruptcy of digital asset lending/custodial platform BlockFi is the latest casualty of the FTX exchange’s collapse, while FTX’s founder continues his carefree existence in his alternative reality. On Monday, the New Jersey-based BlockFi formally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing $1.3 billion owed to over 100,000...
Comments / 0