ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Peacock Classic 2022: How to watch Gonzaga vs. Baylor, live stream info and game preview

Two of men’s college basketball’s elite programs are set to face off when the No. 6 Baylor Bears and No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs play in the inaugural “Peacock Classic” Friday night. The game marks a rematch of the highly-anticipated 2021 NCAA National Championship Game, and the Zags will certainly look to get some revenge after Baylor ended their bid at an undefeated season.
SPOKANE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: 5 reasons why Wolverines will beat Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game

If so, it’d probably be accurate to describe Jim Harbaugh’s 2022 Michigan Wolverines in such a way. For the first time since 1997, Michigan is 12-0. Back then, there were only 11 regular season games, no College Football Playoff, and the opportunity to play in just 1 postseason contest. This year, Michigan could reach 13-0 for the first time program history — and then 14-0, and maybe even 15-0 when it’s all said and done.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: 3 matchups Boilermakers must win to pull upset

The Boilermakers’ margin for error Saturday night will be narrow. Purdue, a 16.5-point underdog to undefeated Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game, will find itself facing deficits in many of the positional and individual matchups against the Wolverines. But that doesn’t mean the Boilermakers can’t win the game. Rather, they’ll need to locate, then exploit, a few matchups where they think they might be able to gain an advantage.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: Brohm's Boilermakers look to stay undefeated vs. top-3 opponents

Even though Purdue is a significant underdog in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, the Boilermakers should have Michigan’s attention. The Boilermakers have developed a well-deserved reputation during the Jeff Brohm era for having success as an underdog, especially against opponents ranked in the top-3 nationally and occasionally away from the friendly environment of their home field at Ross-Ade Stadium. Facing Michigan in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium fits. The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in latest CFP poll, the 2nd-to-last before the 4-team national Playoff field is announced Sunday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans honor Aidan O'Connell, brother with $16 donations to Boilermaker Alliance

Aidan O’Connell is dealing with a personal tragedy as Purdue prepares for its first-ever B1G Championship Game appearance. Following an emotional scene in the final moments of the win over Indiana, head coach Jeff Brohm indicated O’Connell was dealing with a lot. O’Connell and his family would later put out a statement via Purdue football revealing the passing of O’Connell’s older brother unexpectedly.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
KREM2

Spokane airport cancels, delays flights due to winter storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to eastern Washington's winter storm Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, several Spokane International Airport flights have been delayed or canceled. The Greater Spokane area is expected to see between six to 10 inches of snow resulting in a change in travel plans for Wednesday travelers.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday

Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy