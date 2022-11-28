ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Rapid Jay
3d ago

calling all outlaws and angels all 3%ers. locate this girl. last seen in chattanooga tn. get the word out, and bikes on the streets.

WDEF

Investigators charge suspected boyfriend of Jasmine Pace

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are still searching for 22-year-old Jasmine Pace, who recently went missing. Wednesday afternoon, local officials say they’ve arrested a suspect related to her disappearance. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said “these days are sometimes hard” when providing new updates on the Pace...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

Boyfriend arrested in case of missing Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Suspect Jason Chen has been arrested by the Nolensville Police Department in a joint operation with Chattanooga Police Department. Chen is being held in the Williamson County jail. Jasmine Pace went missing last Tuesday. She was last seen on surveillance camera video leaving her mom's house....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace

Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police make arrest in disappearance of Jasmine Pace

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are still searching for 22-year-old Jasmine Pace, who recently went missing. Her mother, Catrina, last saw her on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Today, local authorities held a press conference providing new details of the investigation. Hamilton County DA Coty Wamp said...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Chattanooga PD provides update on missing college student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to an NBC affiliate, a Chattanooga woman has been missing for several days, and the man potentially responsible for her disappearance has been arrested. 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student Jasmine Pace was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Surveillance video shows Pace leaving her mother’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police hope you can identify watch thief suspect

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police hope the public can help them identify a man suspected of shoplifting a watch from a jewelry store. The theft happened several weeks ago at Oxford Jewelers at the Dalton Mall. Police say a man and woman came into the store and asked...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police won’t come to as many wrecks in the future

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are scaling back the number of traffic crashes where an officer will respond to in person. They are changing their priorities for responding to crash scenes to maximize their manpower for other jobs. Now there are 8 qualifying factors that will decide if an...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Little Rome restaurant in Chatsworth burns

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in Chatsworth are mourning the loss of one of their most popular restaurants. Little Rome was destroyed by fire last night. The Italian Restaurant is on the corner of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 411. Owners say they believe the fire was started by a...
CHATSWORTH, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit

On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

TVFCU and The Chattanooga Zoo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — TVFCU loves to be involved with the community to help and support. Darde Long and Jake Cash discuss their collaboration for upcoming events at The Chattanooga Zoo.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Nov. 21-27

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 21-27. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN

