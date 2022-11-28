Move over BNPL; after an arduous slog, the digital wallet is finally making major inroads with consumers. In the study New Payments Options: Why Consumers Are Trying Digital Wallets, a PYMNTS and Nuvei collaboration, we surveyed nearly 2,500 U.S. consumers and found that digital wallets are pulling ahead of other digital payment methods in consumers’ willingness to try them out.

