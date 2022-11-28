Read full article on original website
POSaBIT Teams With Onfleet to Streamline Cannabis Deliveries
Cannabis sales platform POSaBIT has teamed with delivery management company Onfleet. Seattle-based POSaBIT said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the partnership extends its payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies into the Onfleet platform, creating more efficiency for its customers. “Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers,...
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
Buckzy Raises $14M to Expand X-Border Payment Offerings
Buckzy Payments has raised $14.5 million to expand its cross-border payment offerings. The Toronto-based company said the Series A funding — in the form of all-equity financing — will help it improve on its product and expand into new regions, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) news release.
Komgo Acquires GTC in Major Trade Finance Tech Merger
U.S.-based GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) announced it has been acquired by Swiss-headquartered Komgo. Terms of the deal, which sets the stage for a merger of two of the biggest names in trade finance software, were not disclosed. The two companies provide trade finance digitization solutions to over 120 multinational clients, helping...
Planet and NomuPay Team to Help Asia’s Hotel Industry
Planet and NomuPay have teamed to help Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry expand its services. Planet, an Irish payments software provider, announced the collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying its work with payment platform NomuPay would help hotels and food and beverage companies in the region. “Consumer expectations have changed significantly...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
Dollar General Says Value and Convenience Bring Customers to Stores
Value and convenience are continuing to draw consumers to dollar stores. Dollar General said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that during the quarter ended Oct. 28, its same-store sales increased 6.8% year over year, driven by a higher average transaction amount and a modest increase in customer traffic.
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
bolttech and Max Solution to Offer Insurance on the Max Me Application
Insurtech bolttech has partnered with Max Solution Service Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of PTG and the company behind Max Card, to offer insurance on the card’s Max Me application. The Max Me app will provide Max Card customers with a simple way to purchase insurance including travel, vehicle, accident...
TriumphPay Expands Partnership With Logistics Firm Schneider
Transportation payments platform TriumphPay and logistics company Schneider National are expanding their relationship. The Dallas-based TriumphPay said in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 30) it was adding Schneider to its open payments network. “When Schneider adopts new technology, the rest of the industry follows,” TriumphPay President Melissa Forman said in...
Mangopay to Acquire Polish Anti-Fraud Tech Startup Nethone
Mangopay, a Luxembourg-based FinTech that specializes in payment solutions for platforms and marketplaces, announced it is set to acquire Polish anti-fraud technology firm Nethone for an undisclosed sum. In a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Nov. 29), Mangopay said the deal will further enhance its anti-fraud solutions for...
42% Of Consumers Say They’ll Try Digital Wallets
Move over BNPL; after an arduous slog, the digital wallet is finally making major inroads with consumers. In the study New Payments Options: Why Consumers Are Trying Digital Wallets, a PYMNTS and Nuvei collaboration, we surveyed nearly 2,500 U.S. consumers and found that digital wallets are pulling ahead of other digital payment methods in consumers’ willingness to try them out.
Alameda Bank Accounts Linked FTX to Customers
FTX mingled customer and business funds to access regulated banks, according to a new report. When now-bankrupt FTX couldn’t access regulated banks because the banks were hesitant about dealing with cryptocurrency companies, it reportedly did so through its sister trading firm Alameda Research. Some customers were instructed to send...
OneRail Raises $33M to Expand Last-Mile Transportation Platform
Last-mile transportation visibility solution OneRail has raised $33 million in Series B funding. The firm plans to use the capital to develop new data-driven platform capabilities and expand its sales, marketing and solution engineering teams, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. Since its Series A round in 2021,...
D2C Subscription Firms Pivot Amid Margin Pressure
Facing ongoing macroeconomic pressure, many direct-to-consumer subscription companies are being forced to adjust. Consumers are tightening their belts, cutting down their subscriptions. According to this month’s edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, the average number of subscriptions per retail subscriber has dropped to the lowest level since early 2021.
Teampay Nets $47M for Purchasing Platform Expansion
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round. The firm will leverage the new capital to expand the accounts payable (AP) solution and cross-border payments functionality that are included in its enterprise offering, TeamPay said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. It will...
Klarna Seeks to Attract Creators by Linking Them With Retailers
Klarna is expanding its Creator Platform, tapping into the creator economy to drive sales. “With the launch of the Creator Platform, the Klarna joins the $16 billion influencer marketing economy and opens up a crucial new channel for its 450,000 retail partners worldwide,” the Swedish company said in a news release provided to PYMNTS Tuesday (Nov. 29).
Post-COVID Payments Industry Is Stress-Tested and Ready for Next Challenge
With just over a month left to go until 2023 dawns, Spreedly CEO Justin Benson told PYMNTS that 2022 can be viewed as a year split into halves when it comes to the payments industry. In the first half of the year, there was still an exuberant FinTech environment, riding...
BNPL: Bread Financial, Versatile Credit to Introduce Buy Now, Pay Later to the Versatile Platform
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a “tech-forward” financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, announced a new relationship with Versatile Credit Inc., a provider of innovative solutions “linking bank lenders with consumers applying for credit in retail stores.”. Through Versatile Credit’s...
