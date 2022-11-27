PAWTUCKET – One of the area’s top local sports stories from the just-completed high school fall season finished 107th at the RIIL girls’ cross-country state meet. For St. Raphael senior Tyla Forbes, her placement and subsequent time (25 minutes, 51.7 seconds) aren’t the most important numbers. On the first Saturday in November, Forbes was the fifth SRA runner to cross the finish line at Ponaganset High’s Covered Bridge Trail. That was a key distinction as the Saints finished sixth in the team standings and qualified for the New England Championships for the first time since 1995.

