Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Pawtucket Times
Harvard 72, Holy Cross 38
HARVARD (6-2) Ajogbor 3-7 0-0 6, Ledlum 7-17 3-4 18, Nelson 4-7 0-0 9, Sakota 4-9 2-3 13, Silverstein 1-5 1-2 3, Tretout 2-7 0-0 5, Hemmings 3-8 1-3 7, Okpara 1-4 2-3 4, Wojcik 0-3 0-0 0, Simon 1-2 0-0 3, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Filipowski 1-1 0-0 2, Rich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 9-15 72.
Pawtucket Times
Merrimack hosts Boston University after Harper's 21-point performance
Boston University Terriers (4-4) at Merrimack Warriors (1-7) BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Merrimack Warriors after Jonas Harper scored 21 points in Boston University's 81-70 overtime loss to the UC Davis Aggies. The Warriors are 1-0 on their home court. Merrimack ranks third in the NEC in team defense,...
Pawtucket Times
Cooley chances stance, calls PC-URI a rivalry
Back in 2015, Ed Cooley fanned the flames by declaring that Providence’s annual in-state college basketball showdown against the University of Rhode Island isn’t a rivalry game. The PC head coach also expressed that the game against the Rams should always take place at the Friars’ venue.
Pawtucket Times
McGAIR: Central Falls turns to Africo as new athletic director
• Carl Africo is excited. The new athletic director at Central Falls High School is raring to go. Passion for his new job aside, Africo finds himself with more than a puncher’s chance when it comes to seeking to take Warrior athletics to a higher stratosphere. Unlike predecessor Anthony...
Pawtucket Times
Royals tour US green tech incubator, meet at-risk youth
SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales got a first-hand look at some groundbreaking innovations at a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston on Thursday, then made a visit to an organization that for decades has worked to raise up young people struggling amid poverty and violence.
Pawtucket Times
COMEBACK KID: After battling internal bleeding in summer, Tyla Forbes helped St. Raphael reach New England Cross-Country Championship meet for first time in 27 years
PAWTUCKET – One of the area’s top local sports stories from the just-completed high school fall season finished 107th at the RIIL girls’ cross-country state meet. For St. Raphael senior Tyla Forbes, her placement and subsequent time (25 minutes, 51.7 seconds) aren’t the most important numbers. On the first Saturday in November, Forbes was the fifth SRA runner to cross the finish line at Ponaganset High’s Covered Bridge Trail. That was a key distinction as the Saints finished sixth in the team standings and qualified for the New England Championships for the first time since 1995.
Pawtucket Times
Police: Remains at Boston apartment building are 4 infants
BOSTON (AP) — Human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police said. The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department's website Monday. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing.
Pawtucket Times
Man charged with eluding police
PAWTUCKET – Police took into custody Joshua J. Vanbever, 42, of 212 Welles St. (second floor), Woonsocket, early Tuesday morning and charged him not only on an outstanding warrant but also misdemeanor counts of eluding law enforcement in a vehicle in a high-speed pursuit, resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty and simple assault and/or battery.
Comments / 0