Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival
Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Kentucky since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment. Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky reaches out to Cincinnati decommit and 4-star recruit Braedyn Moore
After Luke Fickell left Cincinnati, it was only a matter of time before some recruits re-opened their recruitment and that has already happened for four-star Braedyn Moore. According to 247 Sports’ Mick Walker, Moore has decommitted from the Bearcats in the wake of Fickell’s departure to the Wisconsin Badgers.
wymt.com
Kentucky struggles early in win over Bellarmine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky got the win over Bellarmine 60-41. Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 18 points. The Wildcats (5-2) struggled early, shooting only 30 percent from the field and went into the locker room tied 21-21. Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 12 rebounds.
wymt.com
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 35-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause
A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. The Fair Chance Academy shows business leaders how to create a better environment for workers in need of a fresh start.
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Stoops needs to look in college ranks for next OC
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is looking for an offensive coordinator for the third time in three years following an uneven and disappointing 7-5 season in his 10th year at the helm. Stoops fired Rich Scangarello on Tuesday, three days after the Wildcats defeated rival Louisville to end a two-game losing...
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
wymt.com
North Laurel boys, South Laurel girls shine in first night of basketball season
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an incredible night for a pair of Laurel County teams. UK commit Reed Sheppard and the North Laurel Jaguars made light work of Lexington Catholic, with four players reaching double figures in a 77-65 win over Lexington Catholic. On the other side of town,...
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. “I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
Lexington’s ‘Inflatables House’ has electrified crowds for two decades
In the light of day, the yard at 200 Toronto Road looks like it was hit by a tornado, with plastic and fabric, stakes and wires scattered all about. But with the press of just a few buttons, homeowner Johnny Richie makes that yard come to life.
smileypete.com
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
‘Hatchet Granny’: Garrard County native was violent force of temperance movement
Carry Nation, aka "Hatchet Granny" acted on a "vision from God" to vandalize and destroy saloons and other drinking establishments in the U.S.
wymt.com
Kentucky shop with Cocaine Bear merch anticipating release of inspired movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a story that is stranger than fiction, but has been the inspiration behind a horror film set to be released in early 2023. The story of Cocaine Bear is that of a black bear found dead in Georgia in 1985 after ingesting 40 kilos of cocaine.
wymt.com
First Lady Britainy Beshear announces new drop off locations for EKY toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced some new locations folks from across the state can drop off toys for the upcoming toy drive. The Eastern Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive will benefit children affected by historic flooding in several...
wymt.com
Kentucky United We Learn council hosts inaugural meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A council partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education is looking to explore the future of education in the the commonwealth. The Kentucky United We Learn council hosted its inaugural meeting in Frankfort on Tuesday, where strategic practice, policy and investment ideas were proposed to state policymakers.
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
wymt.com
State funeral held for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Kentucky governor is now lying in state at the state capitol. John Y. Brown, Jr. died last week. Brown was governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983 and is credited with making KFC a worldwide and household name. Visitation began just after 10:00 a.m....
WKYT 27
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
