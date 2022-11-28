ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival

Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Kentucky since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment. Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky reaches out to Cincinnati decommit and 4-star recruit Braedyn Moore

After Luke Fickell left Cincinnati, it was only a matter of time before some recruits re-opened their recruitment and that has already happened for four-star Braedyn Moore. According to 247 Sports’ Mick Walker, Moore has decommitted from the Bearcats in the wake of Fickell’s departure to the Wisconsin Badgers.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky struggles early in win over Bellarmine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky got the win over Bellarmine 60-41. Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 18 points. The Wildcats (5-2) struggled early, shooting only 30 percent from the field and went into the locker room tied 21-21. Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 12 rebounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 35-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause

A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. The Fair Chance Academy shows business leaders how to create a better environment for workers in need of a fresh start.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Stoops needs to look in college ranks for next OC

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is looking for an offensive coordinator for the third time in three years following an uneven and disappointing 7-5 season in his 10th year at the helm. Stoops fired Rich Scangarello on Tuesday, three days after the Wildcats defeated rival Louisville to end a two-game losing...
FRANKFORT, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. “I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
LEXINGTON, KY
smileypete.com

Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years

The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky United We Learn council hosts inaugural meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A council partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education is looking to explore the future of education in the the commonwealth. The Kentucky United We Learn council hosted its inaugural meeting in Frankfort on Tuesday, where strategic practice, policy and investment ideas were proposed to state policymakers.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
FLORIDA STATE
wymt.com

State funeral held for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Kentucky governor is now lying in state at the state capitol. John Y. Brown, Jr. died last week. Brown was governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983 and is credited with making KFC a worldwide and household name. Visitation began just after 10:00 a.m....
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
