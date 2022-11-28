Emily Ratajkowski opened up about living through a very stressful year that caused a "really scary" weight loss for her. "I think trauma lives in the body, that's been my experience," Ratajkowski revealed during the latest episode of her podcast, "High Low with EmRata" on Tuesday. "When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary."

