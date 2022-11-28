Read full article on original website
Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? Justin's Wife Reveals Ovarian Cyst Diagnosis
Hailey Bieber has revealed that she's dealing with an ovarian cyst as she debunked pregnancy rumors circulating online. The 26-year-old wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram story this week to shut down the pregnancy speculation. She posted a selfie with her shirt pulled up to reveal her stomach and said in the caption that it's "not a baby," Page Six reported.
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
Princess Beatrice Breaks Year-Long Twitter Hiatus After Mike Tindall Got Eliminated From Survival Reality Show
Princess Beatrice returned to Twitter for her cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall. The Princess of York rooted for Mike even after he got eliminated from "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" She took to Twitter after a year of hiatus to express her support for her cousin Zara Tindall's husband. "He...
Khloé Kardashian Shows Her Daughter's Dance Moves: 'Spice Up Your Life' [Video]
Khloé Kardashian shared her four-year-old daughter, True Thompson's photos and a video on social media, flaunting the little girl's dancing skills. The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a series of photos and a video Monday featuring True wearing a 90s popular girl group, SpiceGirls' t-shirt. In the first two photos, True can be seen posing for the camera while playing with her toys.
Kim Kardashian Gets $200K A Month In Child Support As Kanye West Divorce Gets Settled
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. After resolving property-related issues and child custody, Kardashian, 42, and West, 45, settled their divorce Monday, nearly two years after they announced their separation. The exes agreed to joint custody with "equal access" to their four children, TMZ reported, citing the settlement....
Jennifer Lopez Recalls Ben Affleck Split: 'Felt Like I Was Going To Die'
Jennifer Lopez has shared her "biggest heartbreak," and it was when she and Ben Affleck called it quits almost two decades ago. The 53-year-old actress got candid about the "painful" end of her romance with the 50-year-old actor back in 2004 in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, published on YouTube Monday.
Dwayne Johnson Returns To Store Where He Shoplifted: Watch What He Did
Dwayne Johnson is giving back to society in more ways than one. The 50-year-old actor returned to the store where he used to steal candy as a kid and made amends with the owner. Johnson shared a video Monday on Instagram, revealing that when he was 14, he used to...
Emily Ratajkowski Reveals She Had 'Really Scary' Weight Loss Due To Stress
Emily Ratajkowski opened up about living through a very stressful year that caused a "really scary" weight loss for her. "I think trauma lives in the body, that's been my experience," Ratajkowski revealed during the latest episode of her podcast, "High Low with EmRata" on Tuesday. "When I'm really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary."
Honey Boo Boo Admits She Has 'Trust Issues,' Saw Multiple Therapists Amid Falling-Out With Mama June
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has broken her silence on her difficult childhood. On Tuesday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a teaser clip for her guest appearance on Bunnie DeFord's "Dumb Blonde" podcast. In the video, Honey Boo Boo admitted that she has "many trust issues" after going through a rough time with her mom, Mama June Shannon, during her childhood years.
'Emancipation' Premiere: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Walk Red Carpet Together [Photos]
Will Smith walked the red carpet for the first time with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith since the Oscars controversy earlier this year. The couple attended the premiere of Will's upcoming movie, "Emancipation" at The Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, on Wednesday. Will, who portrayed Peter's character in...
Irina Shayk Picks Up Daughter Lea From School Sans Bradley Cooper Amid Rumored Reconciliation
Irina Shayk kept a low profile when she stepped out to pick up her daughter, Lea De Seine, from school in New York City this week. On Monday, the 36-year-old model was photographed as she walked through New York's West Village to pick up her 5-year-old daughter from school. Shayk seemingly made an effort to go incognito by wearing an all-black ensemble.
'I Am Jazz' Season 8: Jazz Jennings Introduces New Family Instagram Page Ahead Of New Season
Jazz Jennings will finally return to the small screen with her family, and she just announced the launch of their official Instagram page. On Sunday, the 22-year-old trans activist took to Instagram to share a quirky video of the entire family dancing to C+C Music Factory's hit song "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" while all wearing denim outfits.
Jake Flint Dead At 37: Country Singer Dies Just Hours After Wedding
Jake Flint died just hours after his wedding. He was 37. The "What's Your Name?" artist, who made a name for himself in the Oklahoma Red Dirt subgenre of country music, died in his sleep hours after he tied the knot with Brenda Flint Saturday, Us Weekly reported. Flint's longtime...
Will Smith Shares Concern About Oscars Slap Tainting His Upcoming Movie 'Emancipation'
Will Smith is worried about how his controversial Oscars moment will impact his upcoming flick, an action thriller titled "Emancipation." The 54-year-old actor, who got a 10-year ban from the Oscars for slapping Chris Rock on the stage in March, revealed he is worried the audience is going to penalize his team for his actions.
Film, TV and Startups: David Dinetz and Dylan Trussell Do It All
This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C. For licensing please click here. Since his days studying film at the University of Colorado Boulder, David Dinetz's creativity and passion has always stood out....
