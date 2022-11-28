ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury Doesn't Believe His Job is in Danger

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has walked a tight rope for practically the entire 2022 season.

The Cardinals are now 4-8 after a late collapse to the Los Angeles Chargers in 25-24 fashion. Arizona has lost their last four-of-five games as they head into their Week 13 bye.

This loss felt different, as Arizona played some of its best football despite not emerging victorious. So many waited for the Cardinals to play a strong game from start to finish, and for 3.5 quarters, they did just that.

Yet after scoring their go-ahead touchdown in the early stages of the fourth quarter, the Cardinals went three-and-out on their next three consecutive drives, failing to deliver the crucial knockout blow to a Chargers team that has displayed equal dysfunction this year.

After the game, Kingsbury was disappointed with the outcome.

"Just focus I think offensively and defensively, [we] made some plays early. I thought the energy was right, just like I said at the end we didn't make the plays we needed to offensively to finish out that game," Kingsbury said.

Speculation will continue to swirl on Kingsbury's job and the respective security that comes with it. When asked by ESPN's Josh Weinfuss if he was concerned about his job security, Kingsbury responded "I'm not," and moved on.

The jury is still out on that.

More from Kingsbury's press conference:

