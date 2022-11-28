WWE Main Event results: Grayson Waller, Alba Fyre in action

This week saw the main roster debut for the former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion.

This past week’s WWE Main Event was taped at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York before Monday’s Raw, featuring the show premieres of both Grayson Waller and Alba Fyre.

Alba Fyre defeated Tamina (5:19)

This wasn’t a very good match, but Fyre looked good in the latter stages and it was good to see her get a debut win.

The former Kay Lee Ray of NXT fame, Fyre got her first taste of main roster television on the show. Other than losses to current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, she’s been on quite a streak of wins this year. They gave her an inset promo as she came to the ring, saying that she would scorch anyone who got in her way tonight. I see what they did there.

For some reason, they keep using Tamina as the opponent for these debutants from the women’s division of NXT despite really not being the right person for the role. Her matches are often pretty turgid and this one was no different.

After two long rear chin locks that Fyre fought out of, only to be put back into, there was finally some separation. Things got a little confused and sloppy where it looked like Tamina was supposed to nail her with a clothesline, but Fyre didn’t take it or sell it as such.

In the end, Fyre used kicks to take Tamina off her feet and left her in position for a finisher with a tilt-a-whirl DDT. She then went up top and used a senton bomb to get the win.

Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller (7:15)

This was a solid match that saw a rare win for Tozawa, who really is deserving of more given the performances he puts in each week on this show. Waller did well here on his Main Event debut and first main roster match since an October 2021 205 Live match.

Backstage before the match, Shelton Benjamin approached Tozawa to urge him to get the win tonight in honor of R-Truth. Although they didn’t explicitly reference it, it was Waller who beat Truth three weeks ago on NXT when Truth got injured.

Like Fyre, this was Grayson Waller’s show debut after having been in NXT for around 18 months. At 32, it’s probably time to make an impact for the Sydney, Australia-born NXT star.

Waller has a really nice moveset and moves around the ring with ease. He looked like a bully as he towered over Tozawa, but they chose to play the angle where Tozawa stole the win to make Waller feel disrespected.

After some really neat work between the two, in which the pace ebbed and flowed nicely, Waller came off the second rope with an elbow for two and followed it up with an impressive leg lariat for another near fall.

He then hoisted Tozawa up on his shoulders but Tozawa fought his way out and managed to roll Waller up for a quick count three.

As he celebrated, Waller was questioning the finish with the ref and then turned nasty, attacking Tozawa and leaving him for dead with a power bomb. What made no sense, though, was that Benjamin didn’t come out to make the save after what he had said to Tozawa backstage earlier.

Final Thoughts:

Two matches, two debuts and one good performance, but WWE Main Event continues to be so much the better for the new faces, the continuity and backstage and inset promos each week.

These little changes have made all the difference. Credit to both Waller and Tozawa who did a nice job here, but Tozawa is really due for a main roster run of some kind after more than serving his time here on this show.