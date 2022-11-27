Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

Two pitchers from the 2022 Boston Red Sox staff reportedly are close to signing their next contracts as their markets heat up.

The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days.

Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4 .

Outside of the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes , Eovaldi's decisions could have the most significant impact on the 2023 Red Sox roster. The 32-year-old hurler still qualifies as a frontline starter and his return would make the assembling of the rotation much easier.

Should Eovaldi depart, Boston could be forced to pay up for some external options along the likes of Japanese ace Kodai Senga , among others.

If the Red Sox want to avoid qualifying offer penalties, Eovaldi and Senga should be atop their shopping list. Similarly skilled starters will cost the team draft compensation and international spending money on top of hefty contracts.

Eovaldi has been open about his interest in returning, and the Red Sox reportedly have offered him a multi-year deal . It sounds like we'll find out if the offer was enough shortly.

Strahm's decision has a far smaller impact on Boston. It's not known whether the Red Sox even extended a contract offer to Strahm, and they already signed a southpaw in former New York Mets reliever Joely Rodriguez. Strahm would fortify a shaky bullpen, but is far from a must-have acquisition.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom would be smart to hone in on Eovaldi as he appears close to a decision.

