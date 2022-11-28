ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Trump's meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes was 'not accidental' and hopes 'someday we won't have to be responding' to the former president

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0Un1_0jPPAK6I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atL57_0jPPAK6I00
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; former President Donald Trump

Manuel Balce Ceneta, File/Associated Press; Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

  • Trump said he didn't know white supremacist Nick Fuentes when Kanye West brought him to dinner.
  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Trump failed to condemn white supremacy and Holocaust denialism.
  • Hutchinson, a frequent Trump critic, has said he's considering running for president in 2024.

Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was among the first elected Republicans to condemn former President Donald Trump for meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes last week.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Hutchinson, who has served two terms as the governor of Arkansas, was asked about the meeting, which occurred at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday and also included rapper Kanye West.

"Well, I hope someday we won't have to be responding to what President Trump has said or done. This instance it's important to respond," Hutchinson said, going on to acknowledge host Dana Bash's mention of his time working as a US attorney who prosecuted racist militia members .

"The last time I met with a white supremacist, it was in an armed standoff. I had a bulletproof vest on, we arrested them, prosecuted them, and sent them to prison. So no, I don't think it's a good idea for a leader that's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with a vowed racist or antisemite," Hutchinson continued, adding leaders should avoid empowering extremists.

Trump said he agreed to dinner with West but the rapper unexpectedly brought several people with him, including Fuentes. A 24-year-old activist and podcaster, Fuentes is known for sharing racist and antisemitic views , including denying the Holocaust. He attended the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally , during which a neo-Nazi killed a counterprotester with his car, and has been described by the Justice Department as a "white supremacist."

In several Truth Social posts, Trump denied knowing who Fuentes was or anything about him, but has not condemned the views Fuentes espouses.

"You can have accidental meetings. Things like that happen," Hutchinson said. "This was not an accidental meeting. It was a set-up dinner with Kanye."

The governor also said that leaders need to be "absolutely clear" that white supremacy and denying the Holocaust is not acceptable, adding that Trump's "failure to condemn" it represented the "extreme" minority of the GOP.

Hutchinson, who could not run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits, has become a frequent critic of Trump, dismissing election fraud claims and calling him responsible for the Capitol riot . He also said in August he was considering running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump announced plans to run earlier this month.

Most elected Republicans have not condemned Trump's meeting with Fuentes, however, some other potential 2024 hopefuls have spoken out, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

Trump's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 412

Lagniappe
2d ago

So let me get this straight: Trump allowed an uninvited person to remain in his home and even had dinner with this uninvited individual that he claims to know nothing about? And this uninvited individual that he allowed to remain and join him for dinner just happens to be a racist, antisemite. So anyone can just show up at Trump’s place and he’ll not only welcome them but feed them too?

Reply(52)
114
Lisa Ward Huffaker
3d ago

Unexpected Guest? I don’t think the Secret Service allows unexpected guest to meet with a former President!

Reply(22)
147
Wasiu Davies
3d ago

Hey anything goes with him and that's how he got the cult members and Emperor Trump doesn't have any sense of good purposes.

Reply(10)
71
Related
Complex

Kanye West Says Trump ‘Lied About Me,’ Walks Out of Interview Over Discussion of Anti-Semitism

Kanye West began another interview on Monday, only to walk out 20 minutes later. Before he bailed on Timcast IRL, West volunteered to “go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim,” took shots at Donald Trump after having dinner together, and made vague but insistent claims that entities are working to imprison him, possibly over unpaid taxes. The 45-year-old was flanked white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose presence at the Mar-a-Lago face-to-face sent Trump’s team into damage control, and Milo Yiannopoulos, whose past is also laden with hate speech. West said he was introduced to the latter by a producer for Alex Jones, the alt-right conspiracist recently ordered to pay $1.44 billion in a defamation suit against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims.
RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
Business Insider

George Conway says he doesn't think Ron DeSantis will run for president because there's no 'upside' to wading into a 'mud fest to end all mud fests'

Lawyer and political pundit George Conway said he does not think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will run for president against Donald Trump in 2024. In an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday, Conway said he thought DeSantis would reconsider a 2024 run since any fight with the former president would be "brutal."
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Business Insider

Business Insider

754K+
Followers
45K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy