ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating string of reported burglaries on, near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a recent string of burglaries reported by University of Cincinnati students. The first took place on Friday when police got a report of a burglary on East Corry Street. Police said the victim, a UC student, told police they came home to find multiple things missing, saying the suspect likely came through an unlocked door.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after local school receives fake active shooter warning

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a local school received a warning about an active shooter on campus that turned out to be fake. According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center received the call around 2 p.m., saying there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of Winton Woods High School.
FOREST PARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy