Fox 19
Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Green Township and Cincinnati are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a...
WKRC
Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
WKRC
Officials find student responsible for swatting call at Winton Woods High School
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have identified the student behind a swatting incident at Winton Woods High School. Winton Woods High School was placed on lockdown after police received a call stating that there was a "shooter" hiding in the bathroom of the school. The call was made on an unregistered...
Fox 19
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
WKRC
Man found in shipping container ruled homicide, heart wrenching 911 call released
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Coroner says homicide is the cause of the death for a man who was found in a shipping container behind his home in Pierce Township. The man's fiancée found him shortly after he died. The 911 call she made may be difficult to hear.
WKRC
CPD, OSP work together on the ground and in the sky to arrest chase suspects
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the ground and in the sky to take three people into custody during an investigation Tuesday. The OSP pilot followed the suspects as they traveled from Tuxworth Avenue down Guerly Road in West Price Hill. Cincinnati officers...
Fox 19
Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
WKRC
North College Hill police looking for a car in connection to fatal shooting
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - North College Hill Police hope images of an SUV used in a weekend murder will lead to the gunman. Police said Maurice Searcy, 32, was walking to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue Satuday night at about 8 p.m. when an early model, white Hyundai Sante Fe pulled up.
No weapon found after Riverview East placed under lockdown for reports of gun
At least 10 police vehicles and more than a dozen SWAT team members responded to the school on Kellogg Avenue in the East End shortly after 11:30 a.m.
WKRC
Suspect accused of shooting neighbor over politics wants bond lowered over illness
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of shooting his next-door neighbor to death wants his bond lowered because of his health. A motion filed by lawyers for Austin Combs in Butler County court says he suffers from irritable bowel syndrome. Combs is accused of killing Anthony Lee King earlier...
2 people shot in West End, 1 in critical condition
Two people were shot in West End around 8 p.m. One person is in critical condition, the other has non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were found at Linn and Poplar and Linn and Findlay Street.
Fox 19
Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
Fox 19
Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
Fox 19
Another shooting in Ziegler Park as community mulls proposed solution
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in a shooting last week near Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine. It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1300 block of Sycamore Street. At least six people are seen in the surveillance video...
WKRC
CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
WLWT 5
Police investigating string of reported burglaries on, near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a recent string of burglaries reported by University of Cincinnati students. The first took place on Friday when police got a report of a burglary on East Corry Street. Police said the victim, a UC student, told police they came home to find multiple things missing, saying the suspect likely came through an unlocked door.
WKRC
Police investigating after local school receives fake active shooter warning
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a local school received a warning about an active shooter on campus that turned out to be fake. According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center received the call around 2 p.m., saying there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of Winton Woods High School.
Police identify crash victim in Kennedy Heights
Police say a man is dead after an early Sunday morning crash in Kennedy Heights. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:17 a.m. in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road.
