COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is asking that his shackles be removed during court, specifically “during courtroom proceedings in which news media are present with video cameras.” In a recently filed motion, Murdaugh’s defense cites previous cases in which shackling was determined to be an “inherently […]

