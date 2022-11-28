ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: ‘Passionate’ Portland Pilots following in fiery coach Shantay Legans’ footsteps

Shantay Legans thought about his viral moment and cringed. “It was a bad look,” he conceded. You saw it. Most of the sports world did, too. Moments after his team lost 78-77 to Michigan State on Sunday, the University of Portland men’s basketball coach intercepted the path of a referee leaving the court to argue that the Pilots had been, uh, disadvantaged.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers

No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball optimistic guard Brennan Rigsby will debut against Washington State

The Oregon Ducks are on track to hopefully have guard Brennan Rigsby available for their Pac-12 opener. Rigsby, who has missed the first seven games due to a high right ankle sprain, took part in Sunday’s pregame warmups but didn’t play against Villanova. The junior college transfer practiced with the Ducks on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena and Oregon coach Dana Altman is optimistic Rigsby will be able to debut against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy