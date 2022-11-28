Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Oregon State Beavers vs Southern Jaguars women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (12/1/22)
Fresh off a pair of losses at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Oregon State returns to Gill Coliseum to host its “Beyond The Classroom” game, facing Southern at 11 a.m. Thursday. Thursday’s game includes attendance from thousands of elementary through high school-aged students from the Willamette Valley-area schools....
Oregon men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play against Washington State, one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting teams
Oregon opens Pac-12 play against one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country in Washington State. The Cougars (3-2) rank fifth nationally at 44.4% from behind the arc and have three players shooting over 50% from long range in TJ Bamba, Jake Mullins and Justin Powell. The Ducks...
Bill Oram: ‘Passionate’ Portland Pilots following in fiery coach Shantay Legans’ footsteps
Shantay Legans thought about his viral moment and cringed. “It was a bad look,” he conceded. You saw it. Most of the sports world did, too. Moments after his team lost 78-77 to Michigan State on Sunday, the University of Portland men’s basketball coach intercepted the path of a referee leaving the court to argue that the Pilots had been, uh, disadvantaged.
Oregon State Beavers rise to No. 15 in College Football Playoff rankings, pass Oregon Ducks
Oregon State moved up six spots to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Beavers’ highest placing in school history. The Beavers (9-3) completed their 2022 regular season Saturday with a 38-34 win over Oregon. On Sunday, OSU finds out its bowl destination. The win over Oregon...
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ collapse at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks lost to Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) await their bowl destination and matchup:
Oregon men’s basketball optimistic guard Brennan Rigsby will debut against Washington State
The Oregon Ducks are on track to hopefully have guard Brennan Rigsby available for their Pac-12 opener. Rigsby, who has missed the first seven games due to a high right ankle sprain, took part in Sunday’s pregame warmups but didn’t play against Villanova. The junior college transfer practiced with the Ducks on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena and Oregon coach Dana Altman is optimistic Rigsby will be able to debut against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Oregon Ducks fall out of top 15 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon dropped out of the top 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings after blowing a 21-point lead to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are No. 16, down from No. 9 last week after losing to the Beavers, who moved up from No. 21 to No. 15. Oregon’s...
Oregon State Beavers receive verbal commitment from tight end Wyatt Hook
The Oregon State Beavers received a verbal commitment from prep tight end Wyatt Hook, the player announced on his Twitter account Thursday. Hook is the Beavers’ first commitment for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Hook finished his junior season at Homestead High School in Cupertino, Calif. Hook...
Oregon State’s shot at the Las Vegas Bowl could come down to UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti acknowledges its Pac-12 pick for the Dec. 17 game is likely to come down to Oregon State or UCLA. Oregon State has pent up demand. UCLA has an enormous TV market. The Beavers are hot, having won six of their final seven games. The Bruins are, well, from LA.
Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon means Vegas, baby? Or Sun Bowl: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White look at last Saturday’s Reser Stadium thriller, Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon. They talk about the game, what it means and how it impacts the Beavers’...
Oregon State Beavers land four players on 1st team and 10 total on Pro Football Focus all-conference squad
The first 2022 all-Pac-12 football team is out, and Oregon State is prominent. Pro Football Focus named 10 Beavers to its top three all-conference teams, including right tackle Taliese Fuaga, safety Kitan Oladapo, flex Jaydon Grant and return specialist Anthony Gould to the first team. Only USC (13) and Washington...
Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu accepts invite to Shrine Game
Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is headed to a college all-star game. Aumavae-Laulu accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Sun Bowl, Oregon State’s likely destination, sells fun and West Texas as second-oldest surviving bowl game
Veteran Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas has heard it all before about his bowl and the city of El Paso. It doesn’t have the glamour of Las Vegas. It’s not California cool like San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. Or the Rose Bowl’s prestige, the Alamo’s often premier game matchup.
Oregon State Beavers extend contract of defensive coordinator Trent Bray through 2024
Oregon State Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray, who turned one of the Pac-12′s worst defenses into one of the best in the span of a year, was rewarded Monday with a contract extension through the 2024 season. Bray, 40, took over OSU’s defense on an interim basis last November,...
Portland Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe’s impressive put-back dunk at the Lakers more than just a highlight
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe was hunting for a put-back dunk during Wednesday night’s 128-109 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers. He noticed that several Lakers defenders, including Russell Westbrook, would turn their backs to potential offensive rebounders when shots went up. So in the second quarter, when...
The Blazers are losing, injured and not so fun right now, but better times may be ahead: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers lost back-to-back games to the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers to fall to 11-11 on the season. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes over what’s going wrong with this team that has now lose eight of their last 10 games.
Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
Trail Blazers feel sting of collapse against shorthanded LA Clippers: ‘It’s a tough loss for us’
The Portland Trail Blazers have rationalized many of their losses this season. Injuries. Turnovers. Working out the kinks. Jelling as a team. Building connectivity.
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Josh Hart Wednesday night at the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart injured his ankle during Tuesday night’s loss to the LA Clippers at the Moda Center. Replacing Hart in the starting lineup will be Trendon Watford. He will start at power forward with...
