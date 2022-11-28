The Oregon Ducks are on track to hopefully have guard Brennan Rigsby available for their Pac-12 opener. Rigsby, who has missed the first seven games due to a high right ankle sprain, took part in Sunday’s pregame warmups but didn’t play against Villanova. The junior college transfer practiced with the Ducks on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena and Oregon coach Dana Altman is optimistic Rigsby will be able to debut against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO