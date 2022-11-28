BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seimone Augustus, one of LSU’s impactful Women’s Basketball players will be making history as she is honored with a statue on campus. Augustus was noticed as one of the top women’s basketball players during her time at LSU. Once Augustus graduated, she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006. She currently is an assistant coach for the LA Sparks.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO