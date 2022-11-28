ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU Women’s basketball star receives statue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seimone Augustus, one of LSU’s impactful Women’s Basketball players will be making history as she is honored with a statue on campus. Augustus was noticed as one of the top women’s basketball players during her time at LSU. Once Augustus graduated, she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006. She currently is an assistant coach for the LA Sparks.
Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
Southern University partners with entertainment business for scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College announces they are one of five HBCUs to partner with PENN Entertainment for STEM scholarships. PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of entertainment, sports content, and casino experiences. PENN has dedicated over $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships for HBCUs, as well as create internship opportunities.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries off O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (November 28) crash involving entrapment off O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene. Apparently, the crash happened on South...
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at Airline Hwy, Greenwell St

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (November 29) afternoon crash on Airline Highway at Greenwell Street. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word...
New principal appointed at middle school in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native is taking over as principal at Galvez Middle School. Ascension Public Schools made it official on Monday with the announcement that Shelley Farmer will be leading the local school. “We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership...
