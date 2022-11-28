Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former LSU Women’s basketball star receives statue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seimone Augustus, one of LSU’s impactful Women’s Basketball players will be making history as she is honored with a statue on campus. Augustus was noticed as one of the top women’s basketball players during her time at LSU. Once Augustus graduated, she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in 2006. She currently is an assistant coach for the LA Sparks.
Southern focused on taking down Jackson State in SWAC Championship Game
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern prepares for the program’s eighth SWAC championship game, and it will be their third time against Jackson State. Although they are 17.5 point underdogs, history is on the Jags’ side. The two schools met in the first conference title game back in...
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks ahead of rematch against Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, we heard from SU head coach Eric Dooley and Tigers head coach Deion Sanders. The Jaguars and Tigers are set to tangle at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., Dooley is going...
Trio of LSU football players bring gift baskets and smiles to OLOL Children’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU football team has brought a smile to many fans in 2022. Three members of the football team brought their smiles to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Jacquelin Roy, Harold Perkins, and Major Burns paid a special visit...
Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
Suspect accused of thefts on LSU’s campus wanted by detectives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect accused of multiple thefts on LSU’s campus is sought by detectives. Investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of making an identification. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Southern University partners with entertainment business for scholarships
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College announces they are one of five HBCUs to partner with PENN Entertainment for STEM scholarships. PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of entertainment, sports content, and casino experiences. PENN has dedicated over $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships for HBCUs, as well as create internship opportunities.
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries off O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (November 28) crash involving entrapment off O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene. Apparently, the crash happened on South...
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
All clear given, school in Ascension Parish releasing early after ‘hazmat situation’
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The all clear has been given after CF Industries experienced an ammonia leak on Thursday morning. Various intersections were closed and one school transferred their occupants to another school. The school affected by this leak was Donaldsonville Primary and Ascension Parish Schools provided these details...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at Airline Hwy, Greenwell St
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (November 29) afternoon crash on Airline Highway at Greenwell Street. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word...
New principal appointed at middle school in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native is taking over as principal at Galvez Middle School. Ascension Public Schools made it official on Monday with the announcement that Shelley Farmer will be leading the local school. “We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership...
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI after crashing truck into ditch
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Central Police Department and Louisiana State Police trooper were called to an accident involving a 2017 Dodge Ram on Tuesday, November 29. The Ram was found to be in a ditch at a location on Core Ln. The driver of...
