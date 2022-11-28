Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Pilot of crashed plane speaks out about miraculous rescue
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — For the first time after miraculously making it out of a plane crash alive, pilot Patrick Merkle sat down for an exclusive one-on-one with DC News Now to talk about what it was like being in the cockpit. Merkle was flying back from Westchester, New York to Montgomery County when […]
'This Is Not A Survivable Distance:' Maryland Plane Crash 911 Calls With Pilot Released
Investigators in Maryland have released 911 calls that were made by pilot Patrick Merkle after he made a crash landing and got his plane tied up in power lines in what could have been a harrowing incident. The new calls showed Merkle, 65, a Washington, DC resident, staying relatively calm...
Nottingham MD
Lanes, traffic to shift on westbound Route 40 in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will implement a one-week traffic shift with lane closures on westbound US 40 in Joppa this week. The shift will occur along westbound Pulaski Highway at the intersection of Joppa Farm Road in Harford County beginning Friday, December 2, for...
Fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George’s County
At 3:55 a.m. the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of an accident at the 4400 block of Branch Avenue.
mymcmedia.org
Bethesda Bikeway Project Designed to Reduce Traffic Crashes, Deaths
Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday to mark the opening of two parts of the Bethesda Bikeway project, which they hope will reduces crashes and fatalities and bring Montgomery County closer to its goal of zero deaths. So far this year, 47 people have died while biking, walking, motorcycling, scootering or...
Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
WJLA
WATCH: Fire torches multi-family dwelling in Laurel; 44 residents affected in 14 units
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A fire broke out in a 3-story multi-family dwelling in the 13000 block of Briarwood Dr. Laurel Wednesday afternoon. WATCH: SkyTrak 7 was over the scene where flames could be seen coming through the roof. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters found the structure...
WTOP
Md. driver who stopped to remove something from the road struck and killed
A woman who got out of her car to remove something lying in the roadway was struck and killed by another driver, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road. Katelin Rodriguez, 27,...
44 displaced after Prince George’s County apartment fire
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people at Fox Rest apartments in Laurel were unable to enter their apartment buildings on Wednesday after a large fire broke out. “I saw it from 197, hoping it wasn’t my building and it was,” said Wardell Brown. “When I pulled up it was in a ball […]
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway
(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
mocoshow.com
Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
WJLA
Photo of Montgomery Co. bank fraud suspect released, police ask for help
GAITHERSBURG, Md (7News) — Montgomery County police released a photo on Thursday of the suspect in a credit union fraud case. The man, whose identity is currently unknown to police, was captured by security footage at one of the credit unions he went to. Police said he traveled to...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
theburn.com
Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun
(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
Nottingham MD
MDTA announces new split traffic pattern on northbound I-95 at MD 152 interchange
JOPPA, MD—As part of the Maryland Transportation Authority’s ongoing $1.1 billion program to relieve congestion and improve travel along Interstate 95 between Baltimore County and Harford County, northbound I-95 at the MD 152 interchange (Exit 74) will shift to a new traffic pattern. Expected to begin on Thursday,...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout
A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought in my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
