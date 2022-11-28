ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Nottingham MD

Lanes, traffic to shift on westbound Route 40 in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will implement a one-week traffic shift with lane closures on westbound US 40 in Joppa this week. The shift will occur along westbound Pulaski Highway at the intersection of Joppa Farm Road in Harford County beginning Friday, December 2, for...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

44 displaced after Prince George’s County apartment fire

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people at Fox Rest apartments in Laurel were unable to enter their apartment buildings on Wednesday after a large fire broke out. “I saw it from 197, hoping it wasn’t my building and it was,” said Wardell Brown. “When I pulled up it was in a ball […]
LAUREL, MD
ffxnow.com

UPDATED: One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Tysons shuts down Beltway

(Updated at 3:40 p.m.) One person was killed this morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Capital Beltway (I-495) in Tysons. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department had reported that one person had sustained injuries considered life-threatening, but the fatality wasn’t confirmed until just after 10 a.m. by the Virginia State Police.
TYSONS, VA
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun

(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout

A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

