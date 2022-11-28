Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Grants support living at home for aging Minnesotans
New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of...
redlakenationnews.com
More Minnesotans visiting food shelves in 2022 than in previous years
More Minnesotans have visited food shelves this year than any other year on record, continuing an unprecedented surge in demand for food assistance that began with the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota's nearly 400 food shelves are on pace to record 5.1 million visits in 2022, according to preliminary data - the...
redlakenationnews.com
Questions Remain In 2009 Case Of High School Senior Found Dead On Minnesota Tribal Land
A 17-year-old girl was discovered dead on a northwestern Minnesota reservation nearly two months after she went missing, and over 13 years later there are still few answers about what happened to her. Stacy Lanette Hill was last seen alive in early September 2009, and her remains were located on...
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
redlakenationnews.com
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language - Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" - a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of many more...
South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
redlakenationnews.com
2-CULTURAL CASE MANAGERS/L.E.A.D. PROGRAM - RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS
Closing: December 20, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. The L.E.A.D. project is an innovative 5-year partnership between the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, Tribal Courts and other Social Service Programs to undertake a coordinated approach to reduce recidivism, substance abuse, violence, and associated outcomes such as incarceration by diverting individuals from the courts to the L.E. A.D. Program. 1-Male and 1 Female position, Reports to the Executive Director, full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota DFL tries to improve odds of becoming early presidential primary state
Leading DFL elected officials are trying to sweeten Minnesota's pitch as it competes with other states for an early Midwestern spot in the 2024 presidential primaries. Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and incoming Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic say they would swiftly pass legislation moving up the date of the state's primary if Minnesota is chosen.
redlakenationnews.com
Walz signals openness to revived Sanford-Fairview merger
Gov. Tim Walz expressed openness to the proposed merger of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, signaling friendlier political waters than the nonprofit health giants encountered when they tried to combine a decade ago. In an interview Wednesday at the Capitol, Walz told the Star Tribune that...
redlakenationnews.com
New DEED automation funding program to bring more robots to Minnesota economy
St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced a new program to support automation at manufacturers, the latest component of the $97 million State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). As part of the Automation Loan Participation Program, DEED will make companion loans to...
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
KIMT
Minnesotans asked to be 'smart with salt' this winter
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans are being asked to take a “less is better” approach to using salt to get rid of icy surfaces this winter. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says salt is often over-applies and results in too much chloride into waterways wreaking havoc on fish and other wildlife. MPCA says a teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water and chloride from de-icing is one of the largest contributors to a growing salty water problem in Minnesota.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Nation Enrollment Projections Listening Sessions
Red Lake Nation Enrollment Projections Listening Sessions. Red Lake Nation has changed the time for its listening session at Ponemah Boys and Girls Club on Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m. to 3-5 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Ponemah. NEW TIME: 3-5 p.m .: Ponemah Boys and Girls Club. The...
Minnesota City Featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
Hallmark Channel. It's the "Christmas" station. There are wholesome Christmas movies running every year from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and New Year's Day. And actually this year, they started before Thanksgiving. You can keep it on the entire season. And all of the movies are something that everyone in the family can watch.. family friendly, as they say.
MN Gov Orders Flags At Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags flown at half-staff until midnight Tuesday at all state buildings in honor of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia. Family and staff reported McEachin died Monday from aftereffects of colorectal cancer, after serving in the U.S. House...
fox9.com
Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes
(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's medical cannabis program adds new qualifying medical conditions
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will add irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Under state law, the new qualifying conditions will take effect Aug. 1, 2023. “We are adding the new qualifying conditions to...
Comments / 1