Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival

Mars Hill Bible School (Ala.) offensive lineman Koby Keenum has been committed to Kentucky since July 9th, but one SEC school is not giving up hopes on flipping the commitment. Keenum announced earlier today on social media that he will take an official visit to Kentucky's annual cross-division ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky reaches out to Cincinnati decommit and 4-star recruit Braedyn Moore

After Luke Fickell left Cincinnati, it was only a matter of time before some recruits re-opened their recruitment and that has already happened for four-star Braedyn Moore. According to 247 Sports’ Mick Walker, Moore has decommitted from the Bearcats in the wake of Fickell’s departure to the Wisconsin Badgers.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reportedly losing veteran running back to NCAA transfer portal

Kentucky will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023 after parting ways with Rich Scangarello following his only year in Lexington in 2022. It appears the Wildcats will also have a role to fill in the backfield, as a veteran running back will reportedly enter the NCAA transfer portal. Per...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rich Scangarello fired by Kentucky after 1 season in Lexington

Rich Scangarello was supposed to lead Kentucky’s offense to a chance at fighting for a SEC Championship berth. At the beginning of the season, many thought it would be Kentucky and Georgia facing off for the honor in the East, not Georgia and Tennessee. The Wildcats defense needed some...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Stoops needs to look in college ranks for next OC

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is looking for an offensive coordinator for the third time in three years following an uneven and disappointing 7-5 season in his 10th year at the helm. Stoops fired Rich Scangarello on Tuesday, three days after the Wildcats defeated rival Louisville to end a two-game losing...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause

A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. The Fair Chance Academy shows business leaders how to create a better environment for workers in need of a fresh start.
LEXINGTON, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. “I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
FLORIDA STATE
smileypete.com

Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years

The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
LEXINGTON, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY

Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
MOREHEAD, KY

