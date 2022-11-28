Read full article on original website
Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison
An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
Aspen Daily News
Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy
Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence...
