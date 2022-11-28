Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Sumrall, Trojans continue to make history
The Troy Trojans (10-2, 7-1) are in the midst of a historic season in 2022 and that continues this Saturday with the Sun Belt Championship in Troy. Already, Troy has won nine consecutive games this season, which is an FBS school record. The only other times Troy has ever won more consecutive games in a season was 11 straight wins in 1995 – as a part of the FCS – and the 1987 Division II National Championship team that won 12 straight.
Troy Messenger
Trojans dominate Sun Belt postseason honors
The Sun Belt Conference announced its annual All-Sun Belt and yearly awards on Thursday with head coach Jon Sumrall taking Sun Belt Coach of the Year and senior linebacker Carlton Martial capturing Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Martial broke the NCAA’s FBS career tackle record – along with...
Troy Messenger
Troy hosts the Sun Belt Championship this Saturday
The Troy Trojans (10-2, 7-1) have the Sun Belt Conference Championship firmly in their sights this Saturday at home against the Coastal Caroline Chanticleers (9-2, 6-2). The Trojans won the Sun Belt West Division Championship last week with a resounding 48-19 win over Arkansas State on the road, which saw the Trojans score 34 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Coastal Carolina lost to James Madison last week by a score of 47-7, which gave Troy the right to host the championship game.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson sets sights on state championship
The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-2) are one win away of reaching their ultimate goal this season – a state championship – but standing in the way is the Ramsay Rams (12-2) in the Class 5A State Championship on Thursday night in Auburn. Neither Ramsay nor Charles Henderson have...
Troy Messenger
The spirit of Demario Harris lives on in Trojans
Demario Harris was an all-state defensive back for Charles Henderson High School before his tragic passing in 2014, but the popular Troy native’s memory and sprit lives on at his alma mater and with the 2022 Trojans. On Nov. 3, CHHS and the City of Troy unveiled Demario Harris...
Troy Messenger
Tuesday Hoops Action: CHHS, PCHS hit the road
Both the Charles Henderson High School and Pike County High School boy and girls basketball teams competed in Tuesday road games. Charles Henderson (3-4) traveled to Class 7A’s Dothan Wolves (5-1) and the Trojans dropped a frustrating 83-59 loss on the road. Dothan jumped out to a 12-3 lead early in the game and led 55-26 by halftime. The Wolves closed out the first half with an 18-4 run.
Dothan, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Charles Henderson High School basketball team will have a game with Dothan High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Troy Messenger
COLUMN: Just call them the ‘Turnaround Trojans’
You would be hard pressed to find a season – and a turnaround – by both a college and high school football team anywhere else in the country quite like what has been seen in the City of Troy in 2022. I know that I’ve never seen anything...
Troy Messenger
Troy’s WTBF went on the air in February 25, 1947
Troy’s long-awaited radio station, WTBF, will go on the air at noon, Feb. 25. Announcement of the opening date was made this morning by Cyril Reddoch, WTBF general manager, who said that preliminary tests of station equipment had proven entirely satisfactory. WTBF will operate on a frequency of 1490...
aldailynews.com
Wesley Britt joins Fine & Geddie
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Wesley Britt, husband of U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt, has joined Fine, Geddie and Associates, one of Alabama’s premiere governmental affairs firms. Britt had previously worked in economic development and government affairs for Alabama Power, but stepped down last year to fully support his wife’s campaign for the U.S. Senate. He will be based in Fine & Geddie’s downtown Montgomery office servicing state-level clients and take no part in federal lobbying efforts, according to a statement from the firm.
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. moving...
wtvy.com
November storm damage in the Wiregrass
Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well. Check out some of the rides that will be at the National Peanut Festival this year. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.
WSFA
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
wdhn.com
Major power outages in north Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– Hundreds of people are without power in Coffee and Crenshaw County, per the South Alabama Electric Cooperative. As of 5:21 a.m., approximately 285 people are without power in north Coffee County. Around 376 people are without power in south Crenshaw County. Most Wiregrass counties are under...
Troy Messenger
Shelia Jackson & Friends annual Christmas Concert Dec. 9
The Claudia Crosby Theater on the campus of Troy University will, once again, be alive with the sounds of Christmas when the Troy Arts Council presents the “Sheila Jackson and Friends Annual Christmas Concert” at 7 p.m. Friday, December 9. “It’s good to be back ‘Live at the...
wdhn.com
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.
wvtm13.com
Grown men and women weep as 8-year-old Dothan, AL, boy hands out toy soldiers to veterans
It was two months ago when 66-year-old Stephen Rohr stood in a Walmart and cried. The generous gift came so suddenly, and it came from an 8-year-old kid. “Thank you for your service,” said the boy, as he firmly shook Stephen’s hand. “I want you to have this," said the third grader. “I want you to know how much America appreciates you.”
Comments / 0