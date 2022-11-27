ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
LEXINGTON, KY
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
WATCH: Memorial service for former Ky. Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A memorial service is being held Wednesday afternoon for former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown, Jr., who died last Tuesday at the age of 88. The service is being held at the State Capitol building in Frankfort, where Brown lied in state on Tuesday. KET is...
KENTUCKY STATE
Pikeville football is ready for another round in Lexington

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The current state champions are ready for another round at Kroger, against a familiar playoff foe, Raceland. These two teams have some history, meeting in the playoffs for the last five years, with Pikeville winning last year 36-7 at Semi-State. “Well we just gotta first of...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
Kentucky United We Learn council hosts inaugural meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A council partnering with the Kentucky Department of Education is looking to explore the future of education in the the commonwealth. The Kentucky United We Learn council hosted its inaugural meeting in Frankfort on Tuesday, where strategic practice, policy and investment ideas were proposed to state policymakers.
KENTUCKY STATE
State funeral held for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Kentucky governor is now lying in state at the state capitol. John Y. Brown, Jr. died last week. Brown was governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983 and is credited with making KFC a worldwide and household name. Visitation began just after 10:00 a.m....
FRANKFORT, KY
After scathing reports, Beshear announces changes to juvenile justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor announces a major change to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This comes after multiple riots, people getting hurt and accusations of sexual assault and cover-ups exposed by WAVE News Troubleshooters. Thursday, Beshear announced the creation of an all female juvenile detention center in Campbell...
FRANKFORT, KY
Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 35-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
RICHMOND, KY
Kentucky struggles early in win over Bellarmine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It certainly wasn’t pretty, but Kentucky got the win over Bellarmine 60-41. Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 18 points. The Wildcats (5-2) struggled early, shooting only 30 percent from the field and went into the locker room tied 21-21. Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 12 rebounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
Rich Scangarello out as offensive coordinator at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A long rumored move is now official. A UK spokesperson tells WYMT that Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello no longer holds the position. Scangarello served one season at the position and faced decreased support over the course of the year from Big Blue Nation. The Wildcats...
LEXINGTON, KY
Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Wetumpka, Ala. native played in 12 games...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky advances in NCAA Tournament after sweep of Loyola Chicago

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.
LEXINGTON, KY

