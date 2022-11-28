ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Devo Davis issues statement after returning from absence at Arkansas

Devo Davis missed Arkansas’s game against Troy on Monday while taking some time away from the team and from basketball, in general. But it appears the veteran guard’s time away from the Razorbacks will be short-lived, as he is apparently back in the fold after just a couple days away.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Diego weekly Reader

Brenda Spencer used a .22

Your article about the Cleveland School shooting (“Ways of Escape”, Nov. 24, 2022.) is rather interesting in terms of its number-one error in the very beginning of the article where it stated that Brenda Spencer used a .52 rifle. That rifle was first used before the Civil War. The .52-caliber rifle was used in the Civil War and afterward for buffalo.
ENCINITAS, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Chance of rain for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego

San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego

Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Passing Showers in San Diego County Mark First Day of December

Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting Thursday afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Measure C “yes” votes take lead in polls

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C “yes” votes took a two point lead as of Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after Election Day. Measure C would raise building height limits in the Midway District and allow for the area to be redeveloped with business and affordable housing in mind.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Election results add doubt to San Diego's rail expansion plans

Results from the midterm election in San Diego County could shift the balance of power in the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) governing board, putting its railway expansion plans at risk. SANDAG is depending on increased local taxes and road charges for drivers to fund its $160 billion Regional...
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

The New Neighbor Next Door

The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy