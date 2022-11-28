Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Devo Davis issues statement after returning from absence at Arkansas
Devo Davis missed Arkansas’s game against Troy on Monday while taking some time away from the team and from basketball, in general. But it appears the veteran guard’s time away from the Razorbacks will be short-lived, as he is apparently back in the fold after just a couple days away.
bestofarkansassports.com
Dealing with Arkansas Roster Churn Set Off by Declaration from SEC’s Top Rated Center
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football will be without the anchor of its offensive line in the bowl game and next season, as Ricky Stromberg declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday. After starting all but three games during his four-year career with the Razorbacks, the Tulsa native will begin...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Award-winning Arkansas special teams veteran announces departure to the transfer portal
Arkansas’ special teams will lose one of its familiar faces next season as punter Reid Bauer announced plans on Tuesday to enter the transfer portal. “Excited to announce I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 1 year of eligibility. Thank you Arkansas for some of the best years of my life, I will forever be a hog!”
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Shark swims next to surfers off the coast of Torrey Pines: video
Video footage from Sunday morning captured the moment a shark swam within feet to a pair of surfers off the coast of Torrey Pines.
San Diego weekly Reader
Brenda Spencer used a .22
Your article about the Cleveland School shooting (“Ways of Escape”, Nov. 24, 2022.) is rather interesting in terms of its number-one error in the very beginning of the article where it stated that Brenda Spencer used a .52 rifle. That rifle was first used before the Civil War. The .52-caliber rifle was used in the Civil War and afterward for buffalo.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
fox5sandiego.com
Chance of rain for San Diego
SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
Train service from San Diego to Los Angeles could be disrupted into the new year
Emergency work on the railroad in San Clemente will take longer than initially expected. Amtrack and Metrolink remain suspended through Orange County.
NBC San Diego
Passing Showers in San Diego County Mark First Day of December
Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting Thursday afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
Caught on camera: 'Nike' bandit targets businesses in North San Diego County
Surveillance video shows a thief with a specific taste in clothing targeting businesses in North San Diego County.
kusi.com
Measure C “yes” votes take lead in polls
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C “yes” votes took a two point lead as of Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after Election Day. Measure C would raise building height limits in the Midway District and allow for the area to be redeveloped with business and affordable housing in mind.
KPBS
Election results add doubt to San Diego's rail expansion plans
Results from the midterm election in San Diego County could shift the balance of power in the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) governing board, putting its railway expansion plans at risk. SANDAG is depending on increased local taxes and road charges for drivers to fund its $160 billion Regional...
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
Chuy’s sets opening date for Fayetteville location
Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's is opening its first Fayetteville location soon and has set a target date.
Chula Vista Mayor Casillas Salas will deliver final State of City address Tuesday night
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After two terms in office, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas will deliver her final State of the City address at city hall Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. Tuesday morning she told CBS 8 this moment brings mixed feelings. She said she’s proud of all...
UCSD Guardian
The New Neighbor Next Door
The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
