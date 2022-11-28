ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

purplePTSD.com

Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 13 vs. New York Jets

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Night, and now their sights are set on the 7-4 New York Jets. Before the two teams square off on Sunday, get to know the Vikings opponent a little better and see what the Jets have done so far this season as well as some of the big storylines heading into Week 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Two Vikings Make ESPN’s List of Best NFL Players Under 25

Some of the best player’s into today’s NFL are among the youngest in the league. This is especially so due to historically great draft classes in both 2020 and 2021. The Minnesota Vikings have certainly benefited from this pool of young talent, and because of that, they have had two players named to ESPN‘s list of best NFL players under 25 years of age.
purplePTSD.com

Week 13 NFL Playoff Picture: The League Continues Shuffling

We are officially two-thirds through the NFL regular season schedule, so it’s safe to say we are in the closing stretch. During these final six weeks, there are many teams jockeying for playoff positioning throughout both conferences. Here’s a look at the Week 13 NFL playoff picture including the projected Wild Card matchups.
purplePTSD.com

A Common Trend Across Minnesota’s NFC Championship Losses

Minnesota’s NFC Championship losses still haunt a lot of fans. I haven’t followed the team for too long. I started cheering for them back when Kevin and Pat Williams were in town. They added Jared Allen and Adrian Peterson. I was sold. Little did I know that I was beginning a journey of heartbreak, disappointment, and disaster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Aaron Rodgers Expects to Play Through His Rib Injury in Week 13

Needless to say, the 2022 NFL season has been a difficult one for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, much to the delight of Minnesota Vikings fans. Not only has the team stumbled to a 4-8 record, essentially being eliminated from playoff contention at this point, but Rodgers has suffered multiple injuries over the course of the year.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks

The 2022 college football regular season has officially come to an end, and this weekend brings about Championship Saturday for the college scene. This weekend has implications for many bowl games, including those involved in the College Football Playoff. Before we get into it, here’s an updated look at some of the 2023 NFL Draft rankings, and we get started with the quarterbacks.
WASHINGTON, DC
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 13

This is Episode 170 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 12 weeks with Josh Frey. Particularly, the win over New England, the matchup upcoming versus New York, and everything in between are discussed. Email any feedback...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Should the 2022 Vikings Draft Class Be a Concern?

So far this year, we’ve seen very little production from the 2022 Vikings Draft class. Whether that be because of injury or simply being unable to move up in the depth chart, it’s been a rough go for the Vikings rookies. Because of that, do we need to be concerned about the 2022 Vikings Draft class?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A Look at the Jets in Week 13

This is Episode 171 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings matchup with the New York Jets. Bryant McKinnie joins. Particularly, Mike White, the Vikings versus-backup-QB history, and Patrick Peterson are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The 7 Surprises from Vikings Win over Patriots

This is Episode 169 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises from Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Mac Jones, Jalen Reagor, and the Vikings ability to come from behind are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
