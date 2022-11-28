Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Related
Vikings’ Preseason Star Keeps Getting Opportunities with NFC Rival
When Minnesota’s final roster was announced, it was fairly surprising to see the team move on from T.Y. McGill. The veteran defensive tackle showed some really good things as a pass rusher. In the end, the Vikings’ preseason star didn’t snag one of the coveted final spots.
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 13 vs. New York Jets
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Night, and now their sights are set on the 7-4 New York Jets. Before the two teams square off on Sunday, get to know the Vikings opponent a little better and see what the Jets have done so far this season as well as some of the big storylines heading into Week 13.
Two Vikings Make ESPN’s List of Best NFL Players Under 25
Some of the best player’s into today’s NFL are among the youngest in the league. This is especially so due to historically great draft classes in both 2020 and 2021. The Minnesota Vikings have certainly benefited from this pool of young talent, and because of that, they have had two players named to ESPN‘s list of best NFL players under 25 years of age.
Week 13 NFL Playoff Picture: The League Continues Shuffling
We are officially two-thirds through the NFL regular season schedule, so it’s safe to say we are in the closing stretch. During these final six weeks, there are many teams jockeying for playoff positioning throughout both conferences. Here’s a look at the Week 13 NFL playoff picture including the projected Wild Card matchups.
Prior to the Snap: 206th Edition of Packers & Bears rivalry as playoff chances begin to fade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have been one of the more disappointing teams of the season after starting 4-8. Faced with a tough matchup in Week 12 against Philadelphia, the Green and Gold fell 40-33, with quarterback Jalen Hurts running all over the defense. Now with their playoff hopes on life […]
Midweek VT: Pro Bowl Love, Dantzler’s Injury, and A Cousins Extension
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look at five of their articles from the early part of the week. 1) Pro Bowl Voters Love the...
Questions Answered: Kwesi’s Rookie Class, Andrew Booth Injury, 2 as the Number
Questions Answered: Kwesi’s Rookie Class, Andrew Booth Injury, 2 as the Number. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are...
A Common Trend Across Minnesota’s NFC Championship Losses
Minnesota’s NFC Championship losses still haunt a lot of fans. I haven’t followed the team for too long. I started cheering for them back when Kevin and Pat Williams were in town. They added Jared Allen and Adrian Peterson. I was sold. Little did I know that I was beginning a journey of heartbreak, disappointment, and disaster.
Aaron Rodgers Expects to Play Through His Rib Injury in Week 13
Needless to say, the 2022 NFL season has been a difficult one for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, much to the delight of Minnesota Vikings fans. Not only has the team stumbled to a 4-8 record, essentially being eliminated from playoff contention at this point, but Rodgers has suffered multiple injuries over the course of the year.
The Kwesi Adofo-Mensah FA Additions Have Been Making the Difference
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t have an easy job. He was taking over an underperforming team with a clear mandate: get the team back on track with largely the same roster. Money would be tight, and yet the ownership insisted on the team continuing on a certain trajectory for 2022. After...
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks
The 2022 college football regular season has officially come to an end, and this weekend brings about Championship Saturday for the college scene. This weekend has implications for many bowl games, including those involved in the College Football Playoff. Before we get into it, here’s an updated look at some of the 2023 NFL Draft rankings, and we get started with the quarterbacks.
The NFC North Round-Up: Injury Updates Across the Division
As we approach the Week 13 slate of the NFL season, there is a lot of injury news swirling around the NFC North. Today, we unpack all of the injury updates for each of the four teams. Bears Send Multiple Players to IR. On top of Justin Fields going through...
The State of the Vikings: Week 13
This is Episode 170 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 12 weeks with Josh Frey. Particularly, the win over New England, the matchup upcoming versus New York, and everything in between are discussed. Email any feedback...
Should the 2022 Vikings Draft Class Be a Concern?
So far this year, we’ve seen very little production from the 2022 Vikings Draft class. Whether that be because of injury or simply being unable to move up in the depth chart, it’s been a rough go for the Vikings rookies. Because of that, do we need to be concerned about the 2022 Vikings Draft class?
Vikings Rookie CB Andrew Booth Will Miss the Rest of the 2022 Season
After a Monday where most of the injury news was positive, the Minnesota Vikings have some unfortunate injury news on Tuesday. The Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with his knee injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Booth injured his knee in...
Week 13 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Sweep the AFC East?
Vikings -2.5 (W) Chargers/Cardinals O48 points (W) Josh Allen is still working through an elbow injury that limited him over the past couple weeks, and the Patriots are coming off a loss to the Vikings where their defense struggled. New England is approaching must-win territory as we get into the...
A Look at the Jets in Week 13
This is Episode 171 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings matchup with the New York Jets. Bryant McKinnie joins. Particularly, Mike White, the Vikings versus-backup-QB history, and Patrick Peterson are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to...
The Vikings Remaining 2022 Schedule Is Incredibly Favorable
The Minnesota Vikings have jumped out to a 9-2 start this season; it’s something that not even the most positive fan could have suggested prior to the season start. Because of this, Minnesota currently holds the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. They can also clinch the...
The 7 Surprises from Vikings Win over Patriots
This is Episode 169 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises from Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Mac Jones, Jalen Reagor, and the Vikings ability to come from behind are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: The Vikings Bounce Back
The Thanksgiving weekend is now in the rear-view mirror, and after the holiday we now look ahead to the final third of the NFL season. Before we get into that slate of games, here are the Week 13 NFL power rankings. 1. Kansas City Chiefs, 9-2 Last Week: 26-10 win...
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0