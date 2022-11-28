ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 4

GerMex8182
3d ago

Ironic how all these people were celebrating Christmas yet today is the Lord's day ,suppose to be in church and resting but yet look it's just like any other day ,so sad 😢

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham kid goes shopping to fill hearts with holiday giveaway

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — This year marks Ethan Hill’s sixth year giving out care packages to those in need. He’s got a big heart, but his giveaway almost didn't happen this holiday season. The mission of Hill’s nonprofit heart Bags4Blessings is making sure those who are without homes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving benefitting Children's of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To celebrate Jerry Tracey's 35-plus years of giving back to the Birmingham community, WVTM 13 is hosting Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving. The day-long telethon will help raise money for Children's of Alabama and the Children's Miracle Network. Follow the link above to make a one-time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Santa’s Wonderland of Lights and Amusements in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Santa’s Wonderland of Lights and Amusements is a holiday attraction featuring vintage lights and decorations, rides, concessions, and snacks like funnel cakes. This event will be open Fridays and Saturdays in December from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and will be open nightly from December 19th-23rd. To visit go to downtown Oxford, AL at 25 W. Choccolocco St.
OXFORD, AL
wvtm13.com

Sunny and cool Thursday ahead of a long-term rainy pattern

A gray and rainy weather pattern sets up over Alabama after a sunny Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. It gets cold around Alabama tonight: lows in the upper 20s in the usual cold pockets north and east of Birmingham to around 32°F in town and south/west toward Tuscaloosa and Clanton.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Community Leaders Fed 350 People Thanksgiving Dinner In 1 Hour

One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide to a progressive dinner on 2nd Ave

Looking for a way to spice up your Friday night dinners? A progressive dinner on 2nd Ave could be the answer. Progressive dinners allow everyone to try something new and supports many different Birmingham businesses in one night. Continue reading to find out where we would take you on a progressive dinner on 2nd Ave.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This 12-year-old has spent half his life serving the homeless

When he was 6 years old, riding to school in his mother’s minivan, Ethan Hill would see a strange sight every morning under a freeway in downtown Birmingham. A man was living there, all of his belongings stuffed into a grocery cart. Ethan asked his mom questions about the man he would later know as Mr. Marcus. And the colder it got that year, the more Ethan worried about him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local family’s near miss is a lesson for the community at large

COLUMBIANA – Bentley Thornburg, a ten-year-old from Columbiana, Alabama, got a very important lesson in grill safety this year. On an average Monday evening, her parents decided to grill out for dinner. It wasn’t long after her first bite, however, that Bentley knew that something was wrong. As she swallowed, her dad told us that she was almost immediately brought to tears, and began to tell her parents that it hurt to swallow.
COLUMBIANA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Approves $1.1 Million Contract To Modernize Trash Collection

The City of Birmingham will spend $1 million over the next three years to modernize its trash and recycling collection operations. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to approve a contract with Routeware, a Portland, Ore-based software company, to make the city’s garbage collection more efficient—paying the company $491,254 for the first year, $303,495 for the second and $327,894 for the third.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy