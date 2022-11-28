Read full article on original website
GerMex8182
3d ago
Ironic how all these people were celebrating Christmas yet today is the Lord's day ,suppose to be in church and resting but yet look it's just like any other day ,so sad 😢
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
wvtm13.com
Birmingham kid goes shopping to fill hearts with holiday giveaway
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — This year marks Ethan Hill’s sixth year giving out care packages to those in need. He’s got a big heart, but his giveaway almost didn't happen this holiday season. The mission of Hill’s nonprofit heart Bags4Blessings is making sure those who are without homes...
otmj.com
Family Christmas Home: Family Heirlooms, Festive Christmas Décor Define Mountain Brook Home in IPC Holiday Home Tour
Treasured family heirlooms abound in the Mountain Brook home of Mallie and Jay Whatley, right down to holiday décor such as the angel topping the fragrant 10-foot spruce Christmas tree in the living room. “That was a gift from my mom,” Mallie Whatley said. “She had it. The wings...
wvtm13.com
Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving benefitting Children's of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To celebrate Jerry Tracey's 35-plus years of giving back to the Birmingham community, WVTM 13 is hosting Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving. The day-long telethon will help raise money for Children's of Alabama and the Children's Miracle Network. Follow the link above to make a one-time...
wvtm13.com
Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
Christmas 2022: Don’t miss these holiday lights shows in the Birmingham area
Holiday light shows already are sparkling in the Birmingham area. Here are eight festive events meant to delight the eyes, warm the heart and bring cheer during the Christmas season. Some of them can be found right in the metro area; others are within easy driving distance. Season’s greetings and happy viewing!
Santa’s Wonderland of Lights and Amusements in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Santa’s Wonderland of Lights and Amusements is a holiday attraction featuring vintage lights and decorations, rides, concessions, and snacks like funnel cakes. This event will be open Fridays and Saturdays in December from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and will be open nightly from December 19th-23rd. To visit go to downtown Oxford, AL at 25 W. Choccolocco St.
wvtm13.com
Sunny and cool Thursday ahead of a long-term rainy pattern
A gray and rainy weather pattern sets up over Alabama after a sunny Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. It gets cold around Alabama tonight: lows in the upper 20s in the usual cold pockets north and east of Birmingham to around 32°F in town and south/west toward Tuscaloosa and Clanton.
Community Leaders Fed 350 People Thanksgiving Dinner In 1 Hour
One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
Bham Now
Guthrie’s Chicken, furry friends + more exciting businesses opening in Birmingham
Many of us may have slowed down during Thanksgiving break, but Birmingham didn’t. We know of many exciting businesses that just opened, plus other places coming soon to The Magic City. Read on to learn about your new favorite spots. 1. Guthrie’s Chicken | Hwy 280. I may...
Bham Now
Your ultimate guide to a progressive dinner on 2nd Ave
Looking for a way to spice up your Friday night dinners? A progressive dinner on 2nd Ave could be the answer. Progressive dinners allow everyone to try something new and supports many different Birmingham businesses in one night. Continue reading to find out where we would take you on a progressive dinner on 2nd Ave.
This 12-year-old has spent half his life serving the homeless
When he was 6 years old, riding to school in his mother’s minivan, Ethan Hill would see a strange sight every morning under a freeway in downtown Birmingham. A man was living there, all of his belongings stuffed into a grocery cart. Ethan asked his mom questions about the man he would later know as Mr. Marcus. And the colder it got that year, the more Ethan worried about him.
wbrc.com
Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are officially in the midst of the holiday season, a time known for giving, but some people instead are stealing. Porch pirates, or thieves, are already stealing packages this season. A Birmingham resident is sharing the story and video of a theft that happened to...
Shelby Reporter
Local family’s near miss is a lesson for the community at large
COLUMBIANA – Bentley Thornburg, a ten-year-old from Columbiana, Alabama, got a very important lesson in grill safety this year. On an average Monday evening, her parents decided to grill out for dinner. It wasn’t long after her first bite, however, that Bentley knew that something was wrong. As she swallowed, her dad told us that she was almost immediately brought to tears, and began to tell her parents that it hurt to swallow.
Birmingham police hit the streets in holiday crime suppression operation
Teams of Birmingham officers hit the streets Wednesday as part of the police department’s annual Operation Close Out, an initiative aimed at knocking down crime during the holiday season. “Historically crime normally picks up during the holidays so we want to put our best foot forward and do everything...
Velma’s, a Trussville institution since 1938, coming back after 10 years
How do you recreate the ambience of a comfortable, hometown institution, 10 years after it last closed its doors?. That’s the challenge for Tammy and Royce Butler, the couple who look to reopen Velma’s, a Trussville restaurant with a reputation as a warm, friendly place for a cold beer and a good burger off the grill.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Approves $1.1 Million Contract To Modernize Trash Collection
The City of Birmingham will spend $1 million over the next three years to modernize its trash and recycling collection operations. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to approve a contract with Routeware, a Portland, Ore-based software company, to make the city’s garbage collection more efficient—paying the company $491,254 for the first year, $303,495 for the second and $327,894 for the third.
Crews on scene of Ensley house fire
Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in Ensley.
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
City of Trussville purchases ‘Glendale Farms’ property for potential new school
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council called a special session on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. at the City Hall Annex to consider two real estate transactions. The council approved an ordinance declaring certain property on Trussville-Clay Road owned by the City of Trussville as surplus and approving its sale to […]
wbrc.com
Some schools delayed or closed due to inclement weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather Tuesday night has impacted the following school openings:. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
