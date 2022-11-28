ROME—One person has died and more than ten people are missing and feared dead, including an infant, in colossal landslides on the picturesque island of Ischia off the coast of Naples, Italy. Eight people were rescued from the mud in the early hours of Saturday morning after torrential rains devastated the island. Continued bad weather has also hampered rescue efforts and civil protection authorities have not ruled out that more people could be unaccounted for since many islanders also have homes on the mainland. “Currently the confirmed death toll is one, a woman,” Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters Saturday....

