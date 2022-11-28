Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly severe weather outbreak in South leads to at least 40 tornado reports across 4 states
A deadly severe weather outbreak that began Tuesday and lasted into Wednesday morning led to at least 40 reports of tornadoes from Louisiana and Mississippi to Alabama and Georgia, and cleanup efforts were still ongoing across the region Thursday.
Will it be a snowy winter? Some see increase in chances, latest NOAA outlook shows
Were you disappointed last month when meteorologists released their winter outlook predicting the type of weather expected this season?
Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away homes, roads, boardwalks along Florida coast
Florida's east coast beach communities were battered by Nicole's storm surge and angry waves long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
natureworldnews.com
Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing
Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
Daily Beast
Tourism Gone Wild Blamed for Deadly Landslide
ROME—The lifeless, mud-covered body of a 21-day-old infant has become the latest symbol of yet another preventable tragedy blamed on corruption and illegality in Italy. Eight people died, and a further five are still missing, after torrential rains sent houses, cars, and buses tumbling down a mountain. Among the...
Deadly Landslide Devastates Italian Tourist Island
ROME—One person has died and more than ten people are missing and feared dead, including an infant, in colossal landslides on the picturesque island of Ischia off the coast of Naples, Italy. Eight people were rescued from the mud in the early hours of Saturday morning after torrential rains devastated the island. Continued bad weather has also hampered rescue efforts and civil protection authorities have not ruled out that more people could be unaccounted for since many islanders also have homes on the mainland. “Currently the confirmed death toll is one, a woman,” Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters Saturday....
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls
(CNN) — A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the...
Heavily armed individuals encountered in California mountains near border
U.S. Border Patrol agents on a routine patrol along the San Ysidro Mountains southeast of downtown San Diego encountered four men who were heavily armed with AR-15 style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines.
natureworldnews.com
268 Deaths, More than a Hundred Still Missing as the Search Continues After Tragic Indonesian Earthquake
Rescuers were searching through the rubble on Tuesday for survivors of the strong earthquake that destroyed homes and other structures in a densely populated part of West Java province, Indonesia, killing at least 268 people. More than 1,000 people were hurt, and 151 more people are still missing, according to...
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
airlive.net
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
At least 162 dead after earthquake topples homes, buildings on Indonesia's Java island
The magnitude 5.6 temblor damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents scrambling out into the streets for safety on Java, Indonesia's main island.
WATCH: Killer Whales Sink a Boat Full of Fishermen After Launching ‘Organized Attack’
Last week, a group of fishermen had a brush with death when they were attacked by killer whales off the coast of Portugal. When the French boat was sailing north of Porto, it was surrounded by a pod of orcas. They attacked the boat, causing it to fill with water and sink into the ocean. The terrifying viral video was shared on Youtube.
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
