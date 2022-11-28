ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

natureworldnews.com

Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing

Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
Daily Beast

Tourism Gone Wild Blamed for Deadly Landslide

ROME—The lifeless, mud-covered body of a 21-day-old infant has become the latest symbol of yet another preventable tragedy blamed on corruption and illegality in Italy. Eight people died, and a further five are still missing, after torrential rains sent houses, cars, and buses tumbling down a mountain. Among the...
TheDailyBeast

Deadly Landslide Devastates Italian Tourist Island

ROME—One person has died and more than ten people are missing and feared dead, including an infant, in colossal landslides on the picturesque island of Ischia off the coast of Naples, Italy. Eight people were rescued from the mud in the early hours of Saturday morning after torrential rains devastated the island. Continued bad weather has also hampered rescue efforts and civil protection authorities have not ruled out that more people could be unaccounted for since many islanders also have homes on the mainland. “Currently the confirmed death toll is one, a woman,” Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters Saturday....
CNN

A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls

(CNN) — A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes in the Ring of Fire 750 miles off the coast of California - just a week after a 5.1 magnitude hit San Francisco - but no tsunami warning will be issued

A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the Ring of Fire, just 750 miles off the coast of California, but no tsunami warning will be issued. A massive earthquake hit the Pacific Ocean shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), just a week after San Francisco was hit with a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
