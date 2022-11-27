Writing of and sharing thanks the past couple of episodes has been so pleasing that I return to that theme to start this article. As mentioned previously I typically end my day by giving thanks for my day. How fitting then that I start my writing day by giving thanks to a couple of acquaintances who offered kind words about my writing. Two individuals, that I chanced to encounter visiting local stores the other day, reached out with comments about my Wramblings, that meant a lot to me. I’m not shy, I will mention names. Butch Cozzi was the first. Butch and I played fast pitch softball in the same league many moons ago. In our conversation in passing, Butch mentioned my Sun writings. In addition to the tales, he wove about my editor’s golf prowess, he said that he enjoyed my articles and reading the things I write about. That is a common theme amongst those who comment. Paraphrasing Butch, he said: “I don’t always agree with what you say, but I like the way you write about them.” The other person, encountered on the same shopping trip but in a different store, was Don Cinque. I met Don during my teaching career as he was a manager I believe, in one of the local companies (*) where I ran industrial training programs for their employees. Don’s comments about my columns were similar to Butch’s but added that he “appreciated my correct grammar usage.” Thanks Guys! Please note the (*) listed in the Grammar Grins section.

