Wiser’s Wramblings-In Concert with My Feelings
Writing of and sharing thanks the past couple of episodes has been so pleasing that I return to that theme to start this article. As mentioned previously I typically end my day by giving thanks for my day. How fitting then that I start my writing day by giving thanks to a couple of acquaintances who offered kind words about my writing. Two individuals, that I chanced to encounter visiting local stores the other day, reached out with comments about my Wramblings, that meant a lot to me. I’m not shy, I will mention names. Butch Cozzi was the first. Butch and I played fast pitch softball in the same league many moons ago. In our conversation in passing, Butch mentioned my Sun writings. In addition to the tales, he wove about my editor’s golf prowess, he said that he enjoyed my articles and reading the things I write about. That is a common theme amongst those who comment. Paraphrasing Butch, he said: “I don’t always agree with what you say, but I like the way you write about them.” The other person, encountered on the same shopping trip but in a different store, was Don Cinque. I met Don during my teaching career as he was a manager I believe, in one of the local companies (*) where I ran industrial training programs for their employees. Don’s comments about my columns were similar to Butch’s but added that he “appreciated my correct grammar usage.” Thanks Guys! Please note the (*) listed in the Grammar Grins section.
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
Public Notice: Town of Burns solar energy project
CORRECTED* COMBINED NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT PERMIT CONDITIONS, PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC COMMENT HEARING, AND COMMENCEMENT OF ISSUES DETERMINATION PROCEDURE. c/o EDF Renewables Development, Inc. 26556 Innovation Drive. San Diego, CA 92128. Facility Location: Town of Burns, Allegany County. Applicant’s Attorney: James A. Muscato, II. Young /...
Corning featured on Hallmark Channel livestream
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crystal City is being highlighted by the Hallmark Channel this December as one of five cities with a month-long live stream of downtown. Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam live streams went live on Nov. 27, 2022 and will continue through December 30. The network joined up with five towns across the […]
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
The Upland Gardener: The Snow
THE SNOW–came and went–the grass is still green. Fifty years ago the snow came on Voting Day and lasted until late March; no ground in sight. Now, with our yo-yo winters it comes and goes. Our first real storm came in November–eight inches here on the hilltop, but four days later it was mostly gone. My shovel is still in the back room.
Osborne: No red flags in background check of fired deputy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The recent firing of a Tompkins County deputy who’s been charged with sex crimes in Livingston County has raised questions about background checks. Sheriff Derek Osborne says they are extensive. 29-year-old Kristofor O’Rourke was charged Monday with sexually abusing a woman he arrested while...
Brenda S. Gill, 60, Andover
Brenda S. Gill, 60, passed away on Monday (November 28, 2022) at home following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Gill was born on February 25, 1962 in Coudersport, Pa. to William F. and Linda A. (George) Smith. She was a 1980 graduate of Andover Central School. She later earned her Bachelor of Science from SUNY Geneseo in 1984. On August 22, 1987, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Andover, she married Richard L. Gill, who survives.
For the Goldman Family, Alfred NY is home
Double interview with two brothers; one a Saxon and the other a Pioneer. 1985 ASC Alum: “I am definitely a VERY proud dad”. The Goldman’s live in Clifton Park NY, a suburb of Albany, over four hours from Alfred. Jeff, father of three adult kids now, is a Alfred State College graduate. Alfred must have really made a strong impression on Jeff, because two of his three children are currently going to school in the sleepy college town. Robert is a senior at Alfred State and Nicholas is a junior AU Saxon.
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
Steuben Co. to share aid with Tioga P.A. in New Fire Mobilization & Mutual Aid Plan
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County officials gathered in Bath Monday morning to get a new Fire Mobilization & Mutual Aid Plan approved by the legislature. The revised plan gives firefighters quicker emergency response time between towns located within miles of each other along the New York/Pennsylvania border. “Being a...
Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM
Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
Former Victor student hospitalized after driving car into hill near school
The district said the male posted concerning comments on social media in regard to his health and safety.
Disabled veteran makes plea to RG&E over ‘horrendous’ billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) Navy veteran Robert Podlaski is 100% disabled on a fixed income and has always used budget billing with RG&E. It means they take the average amount per year and divide it monthly for your bills. “Basically you pay 12 equal payments of that amount,” he said. Podlaski paid $200 a month. Since […]
Local woman scammed out of $7,000
As the holidays draw near, the efforts of scammers increase. This is the case for a 65-year-old Liberty resident, who reported to police that she was scammed out of $7,000.
Walt Mackney to serve as Undersheriff to new Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello
Allegany County Sheriff-Elect Scott Cicirello announced today that he has chosen retired New York State Police Senior Investigator Walter D. Mackney to serve as Undersheriff when he assumes the office Jan. 1, 2023. Sheriff-elect Cicirello said, “Mackney is detail-oriented with strong leadership skills and a 43 year history in law...
Could skeletal remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Steuben County teen?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This unsolved case dates all the way back to 2011. On September 30 of that same year, 18-year-old Nieko Lisi left his home of Jasper, NY with someone and was never seen again. “He was an active boy, he played sports, he loved outdoors. He was a boy that spoke his mind…sometimes […]
