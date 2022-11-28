Tallahassee police searching for suspect who fired into crowd on FAMU campus; 1 dead, 4 hurt

Read full article on original website
TPD makes arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball court
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Thursday that it made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University.
WCTV
Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. The victim, an adult male, was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This story is developing and...
WCTV
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.
WCTV
One person injured, suspects at large after Tallahassee’s 100th shooting incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning on the 300 block of West College Avenue. One victim was shot around 1:30 a.m. and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Watch Commander with TPD. When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined...
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
WALB 10
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A GBI...
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
WALB 10
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - There are no words to describe the devastation a mother is going through. Nekeisha Flagler’s 16-year-old son was shot and killed on Sunday in Bainbridge. On Monday, she went to an intensive care unit in Tallahassee where her other son is still recovering from a...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County widow is facing murder and other charges in connection to their spouse’s possible poisoning death, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and felony theft by...
WALB 10
16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in armed robbery spree, including three Tuesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Orlando man is under arrest, accused of six armed robberies across Tallahassee in a week, including three on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Keshawn Robinson, 21, just before 11 p.m. at a hotel in the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway. Investigators say just a few hours...
WCTV
Farm Share food drive canceled due to severe weather
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share has canceled its food distribution scheduled on Wednesday, November 30. The drive was expected to take place at Carters Corner on 1349 E Lafayette Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
ABC Action News
Trial challenging DeSantis's ouster of Hillsborough state attorney starts Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge will soon determine if Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he removed a Florida prosecutor in August. Ousted Hillsborough state attorney Andrew Warren’s trial challenging his suspension begins in Tallahassee on Tuesday. The gavel drops in Florida Northern District Court at...
WCTV
Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. “I’m...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two people in Jackson County have been charged with possession of a controlled substance according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reports that around midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby. During the...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
thefamuanonline.com
Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more
For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
