Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee police searching for suspect who fired into crowd on FAMU campus; 1 dead, 4 hurt

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
WCTV

Man shot in leg early Thursday in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department reported a shooting incident this morning in the Frenchtown area around 9:42 am. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Golden Street. The victim, an adult male, was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This story is developing and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

An overnight shooting in Tallahassee marks the 100th in the Capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting early Tuesday morning outside a downtown club injured a man after officials say, the gunfire stemmed from an altercation. The Tallahassee Police department confirmed the shooting happened near the “Warehouse” club on West College Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The man was shot in the arm is expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A GBI...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County widow is facing murder and other charges in connection to their spouse’s possible poisoning death, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and felony theft by...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

16-year-old killed in Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old male was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. The shooting happened on Sims Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is learned.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend Announce New Board Member. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend recently announced their newest Board Member, Dustin Rivest. Rivest is a native to Tallahassee. After graduating from Lincoln High School he went on to play football on scholarship at Florida International University as a kicker. In 2010 he returned to Tallahassee where he started App Innovators which is now known as the 223 Agency. As a serial entrepreneur, he owns several other businesses such as Event Owl, Foodies Takeout & Delivery, and The Health Network. He is married to Lucki Rivest and they have a 5 year old daughter named Georgia. He is looking to serving on the BBBS board in many capacities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Surprise donation made live on air during Eyewitness News at 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a special surprise during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The non-profit organization, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, presented a total of $2,000 to Capt. Curtis “Wayne” Hooks of the Civil Air Patrol for ‘Wreaths Across America.’. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two people in Jackson County have been charged with possession of a controlled substance according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reports that around midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby. During the...
thefamuanonline.com

Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more

For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

