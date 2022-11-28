Read full article on original website
Driver throws out bag with gun, drugs during high-speed chase, Georgia police say
A traffic stop in Georgia turned into an eventful high-speed chase on Monday, Polk County police said. Officers were conducting speed stops on Highway 101 at Live Oak Road. Officers said they clocked a black Ford Fusion going around 85 mph in a 55-mph zone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
Former Atlanta Falcons running back arrested on child abandonment charges
A former Atlanta Falcon is now facing misdemeanor charges relating to his daughter. Earlier this month, former NFL running back Michael Turner, 40, was arrested and charged with child abandonment in Gwinnett County. He has since been released from the Gwinnett County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
