ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Police: Man found dead inside shipping container in Pierce Township

AMELIA, Ohio — New details are being released about a homicide investigation in Pierce Township. Police say a man, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Eva was found dead inside a shipping container, Monday morning. It happened on State Route 749 in Amelia. Police say, Eva's fiancée found him with multiple...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

State route in Kentucky closes for roadway repair work

COLD SPRING, Ky. — A state route in Kentucky will face limited closures for a roadway repair project beginning on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Kentucky Route 1998 (Pooles Creek Road) will close between Mission and Darlas drives from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy