WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on State Route 129 at Liberty Way in West Chester Township. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Police close section of State Route 747 after semi-truck rollover
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — West Chester police have closed a section of State Route 747 after a tractor-trailer overturned and brought wires down, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials announced that S.R. 747 would be closed between Union...
Crash with injuries reported at Cox Road and University Drive in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Cox Road and University Drive in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Police: Man found dead inside shipping container in Pierce Township
AMELIA, Ohio — New details are being released about a homicide investigation in Pierce Township. Police say a man, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Eva was found dead inside a shipping container, Monday morning. It happened on State Route 749 in Amelia. Police say, Eva's fiancée found him with multiple...
Police: Man found dead in Pierce Township; homicide investigation underway
AMELIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Pierce Township on Monday. Pierce Township police said officers were called to the 1500 block of State Route 749 for a report of an unresponsive person. When they got to the scene, the person was pronounced...
State route in Kentucky closes for roadway repair work
COLD SPRING, Ky. — A state route in Kentucky will face limited closures for a roadway repair project beginning on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Kentucky Route 1998 (Pooles Creek Road) will close between Mission and Darlas drives from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Mount Healthy police: Report of child enticement found to be misunderstanding
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — UPDATE:. Mount Healthy police said the report was found to be a misunderstanding and there was no attempted enticement or abduction. Police said however the kids did what they should have done when approached by strangers. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Vaping detectors installed in Kentucky school district high schools
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Health officials and parents have been concerned about teenagers using vape and e-cigarette products for years. One school district in Kentucky has a new tool that can detect vaping inside buildings. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at four high schools in Oldham...
