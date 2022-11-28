Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Nichols doesn't miss this time in Dexter upset of #1 Blue Jays
DEXTER – Nearly two years ago, Dexter High School sophomore guard Cole Nichols stepped to the free throw line in a game at New Madrid County Central with the opportunity to “ice the game.”. He missed his free shots, and that nightmarish memory still bounces around in his...
semoball.com
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
KFVS12
Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
semoball.com
Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond
In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
semoball.com
Dexter vs Charleston
DEXTER - Dexter opened its 2022-23 boy's basketball season with a shocking 60-58 come-from-behind win over Class 3 top-ranked Charleston on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Doctor who helped start heart programs in Paducah remembered by those who worked with him at both hospitals
PADUCAH — Many are mourning the passing of a doctor who is remembered as a true visionary by those he worked with and treated in Paducah. Dr. W. Robin Howe died last week at the age of 77. Baptist Health Paducah says he was instrumental in building the heart programs at Paducah hospitals.
KFVS12
Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade
Culture, art come together for Christmas at Cape History Center | Heartland Heritage 11/30/22.
KFVS12
10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland. Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant. The grant is...
KFVS12
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
KFVS12
Heartland record lounge works to spread autism awareness through name
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new record lounge in the Heartland is working to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner’s heart. It’s a new spot in town, Spectrum Record Lounge in Cape Girardeau. “I hope it gives people a place to just kind of...
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/30
The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it
A coal-fired power plant must cut emissions and an aluminum smelter must spend millions to rid a community in Missouri’s Bootheel of sulfur dioxide pollution by 2026 under a deal with state environmental regulators. Part of New Madrid County is out of compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards for having triple the limit of sulfur […] The post Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare System to host Live Nativity on December 17
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting it’s fourth annual outdoor Live Nativity, where they recreate the scene of Jesus’s birth. On Saturday, December 17, from 5-7 pm, those who wish to attend can “follow the Star of Bethlehem” to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Entrance 6).
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
KFVS12
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple
Fentanyl trafficking investigation leads to arrest of McCracken County couple

Multiple crews responded to an explosion in a chemistry lab at Murray State University on Tuesday. Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests at Paducah hotel. Two people face numerous charges after a drug bust at a Paducah hotel.
KFVS12
Heartland artists and businesses collaborating for 35th Cape Light Fest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The wet weather will delay the start of a holiday tradition in Cape Girardeau. The Light Fest at Cape County Park is now set to start this Friday with the Art Council of Southeast Missouri taking charge of the annual display. The woman leading that...
KFVS12
Alma Schrader Elementary students give back to SEMO Pets
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area dogs up for adoption are going to receive a special treat this Christmas season thanks to some Alma Schrader Elementary students. These students were invited to decorate some canine cookies as a reward for their good character. Mississippi Mutts helped supply the treats for...
