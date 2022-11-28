ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Nichols doesn't miss this time in Dexter upset of #1 Blue Jays

DEXTER – Nearly two years ago, Dexter High School sophomore guard Cole Nichols stepped to the free throw line in a game at New Madrid County Central with the opportunity to “ice the game.”. He missed his free shots, and that nightmarish memory still bounces around in his...
DEXTER, MO
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout

NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
NEW MADRID, MO
Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape entrepreneur to strengthen Cape Catfish off the diamond

In the four years since the Cape Catfish baseball franchise was created, team general manager Mark Hogan has made the types of decisions to make the club as good as there is within the Prospect League. On Wednesday, the franchise got even stronger than it already was — off the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Dexter vs Charleston

DEXTER - Dexter opened its 2022-23 boy's basketball season with a shocking 60-58 come-from-behind win over Class 3 top-ranked Charleston on Tuesday at the Bearcat Event Center.
DEXTER, MO
Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade

A new Heartland business hopes to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner's heart. It all starts with the name on the front of the record longue. Culture, art come together for Christmas at Cape History Center | Heartland Heritage 11/30/22. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Culture, art...
CARBONDALE, IL
10 Heartland CTE programs to each receive $400K in grants

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded grants to several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, including 10 in the Heartland. Each of the 10 schools will receive $400,000 through the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant. The grant is...
MISSOURI STATE
Broken down semi backed up morning traffic on Cairo Ohio River Bridge

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic appears to have returned back to normal on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, between Wickliffe and Cairo. Earlier Thursday, drivers were backed up during the morning commute. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a semi broke down on the...
WICKLIFFE, KY
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)

Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman

(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/30

The city of Carbondale will hold it's annual Lights Fantastic Parade this weekend, and that means there'll some road closures. Police in Marion arrest a man after he allegedly put a gun to a woman's head and pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the gun did not go off. Science classes...
CARBONDALE, IL
Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it

A coal-fired power plant must cut emissions and an aluminum smelter must spend millions to rid a community in Missouri’s Bootheel of sulfur dioxide pollution by 2026 under a deal with state environmental regulators.  Part of New Madrid County is out of compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards for having triple the limit of sulfur […] The post Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Saint Francis Healthcare System to host Live Nativity on December 17

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will be hosting it’s fourth annual outdoor Live Nativity, where they recreate the scene of Jesus’s birth. On Saturday, December 17, from 5-7 pm, those who wish to attend can “follow the Star of Bethlehem” to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Entrance 6).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Alma Schrader Elementary students give back to SEMO Pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area dogs up for adoption are going to receive a special treat this Christmas season thanks to some Alma Schrader Elementary students. These students were invited to decorate some canine cookies as a reward for their good character. Mississippi Mutts helped supply the treats for...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

