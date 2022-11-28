ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losgatan.com

Planning Commission sides with homeowner in dispute with County Fire

A homeowner who sought an exception to new fire-safe rules recently rolled out by the State won over Planning Commissioners and was granted development approval. Despite Santa Clara County Fire Department representatives appearing in the special Zoom meeting on Nov. 21 to argue against allowing the Wade family to move forward with their project at 17121 Crescent Drive, in Los Gatos’ hills, the town officials went with the staff recommendation for an exception.
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose approves high-rise to replace historic restaurant

A high-rise tower with hundreds of residences will spring out of the ground in downtown San Jose on a less than one-acre plot, following a green light from city leaders. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved plans Tuesday from Canadian developer Westbank for a 30-story luxury tower, including 540 residences at 409 and 425... The post San Jose approves high-rise to replace historic restaurant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather

A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
KRON4 News

Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local

When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
PACIFICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy