Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
losgatan.com
Planning Commission sides with homeowner in dispute with County Fire
A homeowner who sought an exception to new fire-safe rules recently rolled out by the State won over Planning Commissioners and was granted development approval. Despite Santa Clara County Fire Department representatives appearing in the special Zoom meeting on Nov. 21 to argue against allowing the Wade family to move forward with their project at 17121 Crescent Drive, in Los Gatos’ hills, the town officials went with the staff recommendation for an exception.
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Paradise Post
San Jose can resume clearing notorious homeless encampment, judge rules
San Jose can resume clearing a prominent homeless encampment in Columbus Park, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, less than two weeks after a lawsuit abruptly halted the city’s efforts in an ongoing battle to relocate more than two dozen people with nowhere else to go. The encampment has created...
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sanjoseinside.com
150 Homeless Families in Santa Clara County to Receive $1,000 per Month for Two Years
A coalition of community partners today launched the Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project, a two-year project that will give 150 Santa Clara County families who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing $1,000 per month in no-strings-attached cash assistance for 24 months. The $3.6 million program is designed “to help participants...
San Jose approves high-rise to replace historic restaurant
A high-rise tower with hundreds of residences will spring out of the ground in downtown San Jose on a less than one-acre plot, following a green light from city leaders. The San Jose City Council unanimously approved plans Tuesday from Canadian developer Westbank for a 30-story luxury tower, including 540 residences at 409 and 425... The post San Jose approves high-rise to replace historic restaurant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather
A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
KQED
Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose allowed to resume clearing Columbus Park encampment
The city of San Jose has the go-ahead from a federal judge to resume its efforts to clear out the homeless encampment at Columbus Park. Emma Goss reports.
East Bay nursing home to pay millions due to ‘grossly substandard care’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations it billed Medicare and Medi-Cal for “grossly substandard nursing home services,” according to a press release from the office of Stephanie M. Hinds, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California. San […]
losgatan.com
Los Gatos High principal recalls helpless moments cradling student overdosing on opioid
Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student—watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
NBC Bay Area
New Gun Ordinance in Redwood City Has Some Planning to Take Legal Action
The debate over gun rights is now shining its spotlight on Redwood City. The city council on Monday night approved the extension of a ban on gun shops in that city -- it’s a move that has some groups considering legal action. Public input was decidedly in favor of...
‘Almost hopeless’: SJ homeless prepare for winter, doubt new leadership will fix things
WHILE MANY SANTA Clara County residents gathered for Thanksgiving in warm settings this past week, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their...
Etching catalytic converters? Here's one Bay Area city's possible solution to thefts
The idea is to stencil the car's license plate number as well as Livermore Police Department's badge on the catalytic converter - an idea to deter any would-be thieves from stealing them.
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local
When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
Stanford Daily
San Francisco’s Public Works moved under oversight committee in vote experts say could save the city millions
Tessa Jones starts every morning with a cup of coffee and a 50-mile drive from Pittsburg, California down to San Francisco. What draws her to the city aren’t the tourist attractions. Instead, she dons a bright vest at 4:30 a.m. to clean up the city’s trash. Jones has...
Comments / 0