Fox 19
Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Green Township and Cincinnati are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a...
Fox 19
Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder
Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.
Fox 19
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
WKRC
Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
Fox 19
Man identified after deadly car crash into Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after he drove a car into a gas station Tuesday evening, according to Colerain Township police. Edric Kai Mbayo, 27, was driving a Ford Explorer when the car hit a pole, flying into the Shell gas station on the corner of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road around 10 p.m.
2 taken to hospital after crash involving RTA paratransit vehicle in Dayton
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an RTA paratransit vehicle in Dayton Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of US-35 and Liscum Drive to reports of a two-car crash. Montgomery County dispatchers confirmed that 2 were taken to the hospital...
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
Fox 19
Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
Fox 19
Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
WCPO
Victims’ family members call for safety improvements to I-75 exit following another deadly crash
WALTON, Ky. — One interstate exit ramp in Boone County has seen two fatal crashes in 13 months, resulting in the deaths of three people. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Tuesday evening on the exit ramp from I-75 to the Mary Grubbs Highway in Walton.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along south I-71 at Reading Road, all lanes open
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash involving an overturned vehicle on southbound I-71 at Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati. According to the Ohio Department...
Fox 19
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker is hospitalized Monday night after a crash in East Price Hill. The mail carrier was out of his USPS vehicle when he was hit by a car, according to Cincinnati police. It happened on West 8th Street at Terry Street shortly...
Fox 19
Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members of an alleged murder victim are baffled two days after their loved one died in a shipping container. Pierce Township police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva as a homicide. Eva’s family is heartbroken. They can’t believe his death is being investigated...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Police identify crash victim in Kennedy Heights
Police say a man is dead after an early Sunday morning crash in Kennedy Heights. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:17 a.m. in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road.
1 dead after shooting in Dayton Saturday, investigation ongoing
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to the 1100 block of Rosedale Drive to reports of a shooting. Sergent Creigee S. Coleman with Dayton Police told News Center 7 that when crews got on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.
WKRC
CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
Fox 19
1 person dead in North Fairmount crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash occurred in North Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter. Police say the incident happened at the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. At least one person was transported to UC Medical Center and has since succumbed...
