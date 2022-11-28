ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along south I-71 at Reading Road, all lanes open

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash involving an overturned vehicle on southbound I-71 at Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the interstate near downtown Cincinnati. According to the Ohio Department...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mystery deepens after Amelia man found dead in a shipping container

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members of an alleged murder victim are baffled two days after their loved one died in a shipping container. Pierce Township police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva as a homicide. Eva’s family is heartbroken. They can’t believe his death is being investigated...
AMELIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton Saturday, investigation ongoing

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Saturday. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to the 1100 block of Rosedale Drive to reports of a shooting. Sergent Creigee S. Coleman with Dayton Police told News Center 7 that when crews got on the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person dead in North Fairmount crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash occurred in North Fairmount Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Lt. Tim Lanter. Police say the incident happened at the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue. At least one person was transported to UC Medical Center and has since succumbed...
CINCINNATI, OH

