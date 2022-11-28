Read full article on original website
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Most Popular Type of Beer in North and South Carolina
Do you enjoy a good beer? From opening a cold one to drinking from the tap, beer can be some of the go-to drinks for a lot of people. Beer drinkers tend to have a very specific taste when it comes to the beer they like. They like what they like and they certainly don’t like, what they don’t like. In a recent report, Shane Co. went on to determine the most popular type of beer in every state.
Christmas Carousel Holiday Market draws crowd at North Carolina State Fairgrounds
The 35th Christmas Carousel Holiday Market brought eager crowds to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Sunday.
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
Mount Airy News
Donate a Donkey auction Saturday
Donate a Donkey for St. Jude is this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mount Airy Livestock located at 327 Locust Ln., Mount Airy. During the holidays, some people look for opportunities to give back and do so in many ways from food and toy drives to the collection of warm clothing to brace against winter’s chill.
North Carolina George Floyd family-run nonprofit gets new name
The non-profit organization is now The Floyd Family Center for Social Equity.
kiss951.com
Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina
Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
kiss951.com
North Carolina Man Just Might Have The World’s Largest Hot Sauce Collection
Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco’s wife bought him some bottles of hot sauce. Since then, Vic’s collection has grown to roughly 11,000 bottles. It has even moved with him from Arizona to High Point, North Carolina, where it’s now on display in his basement. According to WFMY-TV,...
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
South Carolina One of the Most “Forgotten” States in America
Do you ever think of those states that you know are a state but you sometimes just forget about? Maybe they are just so far from where you live you don’t really think about them often and have probably never been. Now, I know for me states like Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota, are states I can certainly say I have forgotten. Not saying I do not acknowledge them, but because I am not close in proximity and no one is there they just slip your mind. But, it is crazy to think that a state that may be popular with you could slip someone else’s mind. Right?
WBTV
NC’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ to be unveiled in Ashe County
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first-ever “Safe Haven Baby Box” will be unveiled in Ashe County on Tuesday. That new box will be located at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. A Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for a mother to surrender...
carolinacoastonline.com
Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award
CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
NC companies help former furniture company employees who were laid off by text message
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Local business leaders are reacting after the United Furniture Industries mass layoff. The news of the terminations and loss of benefits went out in a text to about 500 former UFI Piedmont employees. Local companies have been stepping up and encouraging those workers to apply for their companies. Many of the […]
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
