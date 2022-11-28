ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
kiss951.com

Most Popular Type of Beer in North and South Carolina

Do you enjoy a good beer? From opening a cold one to drinking from the tap, beer can be some of the go-to drinks for a lot of people. Beer drinkers tend to have a very specific taste when it comes to the beer they like. They like what they like and they certainly don’t like, what they don’t like. In a recent report, Shane Co. went on to determine the most popular type of beer in every state.
Jake Wells

Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
Mount Airy News

Donate a Donkey auction Saturday

Donate a Donkey for St. Jude is this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mount Airy Livestock located at 327 Locust Ln., Mount Airy. During the holidays, some people look for opportunities to give back and do so in many ways from food and toy drives to the collection of warm clothing to brace against winter’s chill.
kiss951.com

Here’s Where To See The Best Christmas Lights In North Carolina

Where can you see the best Christmas lights in North Carolina? Parade Magazine recently released what they consider the best lights display in each state. And I have to say I can’t argue with what they chose for North Carolina’s- The Biltmore Estate! If you’ve never been you really should add it to your list. I’ve been several times in the past few years (twice on New Years Eve which I highly recommend!
kiss951.com

South Carolina One of the Most “Forgotten” States in America

Do you ever think of those states that you know are a state but you sometimes just forget about? Maybe they are just so far from where you live you don’t really think about them often and have probably never been. Now, I know for me states like Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota, are states I can certainly say I have forgotten. Not saying I do not acknowledge them, but because I am not close in proximity and no one is there they just slip your mind. But, it is crazy to think that a state that may be popular with you could slip someone else’s mind. Right?
carolinacoastonline.com

Turtle rehab center founder Jean Beasley gets top state wildlife award

CHEROKEE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) during its November meeting in Cherokee gave Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City. The commission annually gives the Quay Award to individuals who...
country1037fm.com

Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas

Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
