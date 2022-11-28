Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigator spends free time advocating against municipal breed bans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa police officer said breed bans are often put in place to keep people safe, but he said they do the opposite of that. Investigator Chris Collins with the Cedar Rapids Police Department is trained in how to spot animal abuse or neglect, but he said that’s not the case when it comes to determining if a dog is a pit bull.
KCRG.com
Residents talk about potential changes to Iowa City Senior Center during first of many public hearings
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City community is deciding if it should move its Senior Center or invest more money into upgrading the decades-old building. Wednesday, officials held the first of many public input sessions. Senior Center Coordinator, LaTasha DeLoach, heard from several people who say they like...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District officially initiates president, other positions
The Iowa City Community School District board of education instated President Ruthina Malone and other members into leadership roles at its meeting Tuesday. Additionally, Lisa Williams was recognized as vice president, Leslie Finger as chief financial officer, and Kim Colvin as the school board reporting secretary. Malone, who was elected...
KCJJ
Tobacco compliance checks in Coralville result in three violations
The Coralville Police Department conducted tobacco compliance checks at 25 businesses Monday, resulting in three violations. In a release from the Police Department, the employees who sold tobacco products to underage individuals worked at DeliMart on 1st Avenue; HyVee Fast and Fresh on the Coralville Strip; and Hawks Liquor and Tobacco, also on the Strip.
Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law
According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids initially pled guilty to the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
Daily Iowan
General Assistance Program from Johnson County sees big increase in users
Johnson County’s General Assistance Program has seen an increase in households served recently, with 745 in fiscal 2022 compared to 304 in fiscal 2021. Johnson County Social Services Director Lynette Jacoby provided an update on the county’s General Assistance Program at Wednesday’s work session meeting for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.
superhits1027.com
Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns
IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Vote for Old Jail Demolition
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met yesterday and discussed the demolition of the county-owned property at 221 West 2nd Street, formerly known as the Old Jail. The board had previously had all of the asbestos removal done on the property in preparation for future demolition. Utilities have also been disconnected. The board will be taking bids for demolition, and the demolition company will be responsible for the removal of all utilities as well as the tower. “What’s going to happen over there is we’re going to plan on demolishing the old jail, taking it down. Taking the tower down, taking the two-car garage that used to be a work release thing and storage will be gone, and then that shed behind will be for the radio equipment that’s going to be put up for bid. So, that is our plan.” The board set a resolution to plan a time frame for the demolition bids and upcoming information regarding the demolition process. KCII will keep you up to date with this project as it progresses.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on assault and drug charges
An Iowa City man was arrested on drug charges while being served a warrant stemming from an alleged domestic assault earlier in the month. The original incident in question reportedly occurred the evening of November 13th. 40-year-old Kevin Burns of East Market Street was in a verbal altercation with the woman he’s been dating for approximately two years when he reportedly punched her with a closed fist. The blow caused the woman’s lower lip to swell and bleed.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
iowapublicradio.org
Escucha Mi Voz calls for second round of Johnson County assistance checks
A group of Congolese residents wants Johnson County to reopen its Direct Assistance Program. Johnson County was the only one of 99 counties in the state to take some of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and put it directly into the pockets of low-income residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave $1,400 checks to 2,242 residents.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI
An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District five-year strategic plan to increase proficiency in schools
The Iowa City Community School District will implement a new five-year strategic plan in 2023 to improve student equity and development in the district. To improve equity, the district plans to reduce proficiency gaps in reading and math in racial and academic demographic groups, such as English Language Learners, Individualized Education Plan learners, and Free or Reduced Lunch users.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Iowa City
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Iowa City, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCRG.com
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May is free after the Linn County Attorney’s Office motioned to dismiss the charge against him. James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District to collaborate with ICON Arts Academy
Iowa City Community School District will provide online schooling for students enrolled in the new downtown Iowa City ICON Arts Academy. ICON Arts Academy is a performing arts school designed to help students further their artistic pursuits. It is the first of its kind in the state, and students will take online English, math, science, and social studies classes through the Iowa City school district starting in the 2023-24 school year.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
KCCI.com
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
