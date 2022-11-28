Read full article on original website
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
KCTV 5
Father grieving death of 4-year-old son following apparent accidental shooting in KCK
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating. Updated: 28 minutes...
Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One man is dead following a Kansas officer-involved shooting. Just before 7a.m. Thursday, a police officer initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by one suspect in the east alley of the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka, according to a media release.
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
KCTV 5
‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of Russian roulette
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man is sharing his horror story about what he says he endured at the hands of disgraced KCK Detective Roger Golubski. Golubski faces numerous federal charges related to rape, kidnapping and sex trafficking. But, Dion Martin claims that if investigators keep digging, they’ll find so much more.
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.
Man, woman in custody after deadly Kansas shooting
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded to report of a shooting in the 500 block of N. 64th Street, according to a media release. First responders found...
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release. The man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a...
Kansas City man sentenced for meth trafficking in Independence
The Department of Justice reports Scott D. Walker, 52, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
KCTV 5
Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
Person of interest in custody in connection with overnight homicide
Police say they were called to a liquor store in the 4300 block of NE Antioch for an ambulance call just before midnight.
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
Kansas City man charged in double homicide in Jefferson City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was charged in relation to a double-homicide that took place at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub in Jefferson City. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson confirmed that Damien Davis, 35, from Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, […]
KMBC.com
KC police looking for two young teens believed to have run away together
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says they are looking for two young teens believed to have run away together. The two teens were last seen at their respective residences on different days. 14-year-old Kirsten Wayne was last seen in the 3400 Block of Northwest 69th...
Child 5 or younger dies Monday in accidental shooting in KCK
A child who was five years old or younger died after accidentally shooting themselves Monday in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
Trial rescheduled for Kansas City man accused of killing 4-year-old boy
The Kansas City murder trial was rescheduled for the man accused of firing the bullet that hit and killed 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro.
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
KMBC.com
Shooting victim turns up at KC hospital Monday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting victim turned up at a hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:11 p.m. to Research Medical Center after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in critical...
