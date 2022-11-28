ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

News19 WLTX

Hit and run in Lee county being investigated, neighbors worried

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Days after a man was taken to the hospital after a hit and run, South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for answers. According to Tyler Tidwell with the Highway Patrol, troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a car and driver that may have been involved in a hit and run in Lee county.
LEE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A hit-and-run collision is under investigation Tuesday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday at around 7:35 p.m. The collision happened on Browntown Rd near Springvale Rd. Investigators said the vehicle left the scene. The make and model...
News19 WLTX

Pet dog dies in Columbia house fire; 2 people escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-26 near Chapin blocks traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning crash disrupted traffic on I-26 near Chapin Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 91. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic at around 5:07 a.m. At around 7:20 a.m. SCDOT reported one...
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
LEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Stabbing in Lugoff on Tuesday Night

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on Medfield Drive (West Haven) in Lugoff involving a female that was stabbed multiple times by another female. The suspect is in the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was transported to the hospital with very serious wounds. The sheriff’s office added that they have no reason to believe any other threat exists in the area.
LUGOFF, SC
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

