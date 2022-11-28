Read full article on original website
Hit and run in Lee county being investigated, neighbors worried
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Days after a man was taken to the hospital after a hit and run, South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for answers. According to Tyler Tidwell with the Highway Patrol, troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a car and driver that may have been involved in a hit and run in Lee county.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident on Hardscrabble Road in northeast Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — SC Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says SCHP is investigating a fatal traffic incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, on Hardscrabble Road near Clemson Road, about 6 miles north of Columbia. Two vehicles – a driver in 2016 Honda Accord and a...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident. The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. According to the highway patrol, the victim was...
WIS-TV
Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A hit-and-run collision is under investigation Tuesday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday at around 7:35 p.m. The collision happened on Browntown Rd near Springvale Rd. Investigators said the vehicle left the scene. The make and model...
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
Driver leaves scene after hitting person walking down road, SC Highway Patrol says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred Monday evening in Lee County. According to the report, at approximately 7:35 p.m. November 28, an unknown vehicle heading east on Browntown Road, near Springvale Road in Bishopville, struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
Pet dog dies in Columbia house fire; 2 people escape
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a family pet has died in a fire that caused major damage to a home in a northern Columbia community on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for Columbia-Richland Fire, third-shift crews were called to the 5900 block of Conveyor Street just before 2 p.m. where a house fire had been reported.
WIS-TV
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-26 near Chapin blocks traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning crash disrupted traffic on I-26 near Chapin Wednesday. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 91. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic at around 5:07 a.m. At around 7:20 a.m. SCDOT reported one...
abccolumbia.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington County was identified Tuesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was the victim in the Nov. 26 crash. Turner was driving on Emmanuel Church Rd at around 8:00 p.m....
wspa.com
2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
kool1027.com
Stabbing in Lugoff on Tuesday Night
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, a stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on Medfield Drive (West Haven) in Lugoff involving a female that was stabbed multiple times by another female. The suspect is in the Kershaw County Detention Center charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victim was transported to the hospital with very serious wounds. The sheriff’s office added that they have no reason to believe any other threat exists in the area.
fortmillsun.com
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill
Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
wach.com
69-year-old dead after car struck a ditch, tree in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after a crash in Fairfield County Sunday. LOCAL FIRST | Fire at senior living high-rise displaces 65, injures 1. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 7:34 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. The...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
Police have more "eyes" on busy intersections, business districts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you noticed the new cameras on Devine Street in Columbia near the Food Lion, and at the intersection of Farrow Road and Killian Road in northeast Richland County? We have, too. As it turns out, we'll be seeing more of them sticking out around Columbia...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
CSX closing rail crossing in Richland County for repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Southern Commercial Development, the traffic control division for CSX, has announced the rail company will be closing a rail crossing on Atlas Road in order to make repairs. The crossing on Atlas Road between Veterans Road and Atlas Court will be closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday,...
WIS-TV
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
